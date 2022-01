JACKSON, MI -- The Jackson County Animal Shelter, 3770 Spring Arbor Road, has many pets available for adoption. Taz is a 12-year-old brown and grey male tiger cat. He is very friendly and will come to greet you when his cage door is opened. This older gentleman was surrendered by his owner who could no longer afford his care. He seems to get along well with other cats and likes attention.

JACKSON, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO