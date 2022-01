GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Brent's bio page online begins "Life, and often times one's career can be a book of chapters...". Now he begins writing a new chapter, or in this case, maybe an entirely new book. After decades of finding, collecting, and telling unique stories from around the state, Brent is putting away the pen but still collecting--pursuing a second career as a buyer and seller of coin collections.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO