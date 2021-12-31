FBI Detroit official to retire after 21 years

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — A man who started as a special agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will be turning in his badge after 21 years.

Today is Timothy Waters’s last day as Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Division after 21 years with the bureau.

Waters began his time with the FBI as a Special Agent for the Detroit Division in 2000, eventually working on counterterrorism efforts.

In 2005 and 2006, Waters deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan to support military and intelligence community

operations.

Mr. Waters was promoted to Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ASAC) for administrative matters in Detroit in 2014, eventually being reassigned in 2016 as the ASAC of Detroit’s National Security Branch, responsible for all counterterrorism, cyber, counterintelligence, and weapons of mass destruction investigations in Michigan.

In 2019, Waters was again promoted to the director of the National Cyber Investigative Joint Task Force. The FBI-led multi-agency task force is the national focal point for coordinating, integrating, and sharing cyber threat information.

Before being named as the Special Agent in Charge of the Detroit Division in December 2020, Waters was made deputy assistant director of the FBI’s Critical Incident Response Group, where he helped lead the FBI’s

response to critical incidents worldwide.

Waters served as an infantry officer in the U.S. Army for eight years prior to his tenure with the FBI and is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, having studied environmental engineering.

Later on, he earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan-Dearborn.

Upon SAC Waters’ retirement, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Josh Hauxhurst

will be the Acting SAC.

