HAPPY NEW YEAR! Celebrate 2022 with a SPECIAL DEAL on Our MOST Popular DFB Guide!

Cover picture for the articleWHEW. What a year it’s been. We’ve wrapped up another year of bringing you all of the Disney Food News as it happens all around the world! And, we can’t wait to see what 2022 brings (because it’s BETTER be GOOD, right??)!. As we bid...

Inside the Magic

Disney Guests Are Blaming COVID-19 Spread on This

Due to the increasing popularity of not just Walt Disney World but all Disney Parks and Resorts, Guests are starting to notice the crowds a lot more than they may have used to. It seems like you can’t ride Splash Mountain or Expedition Everest without waiting for at least 30 minutes (but usually much more) unless you wait until the Park closes.
disneyfoodblog.com

The Price Increase You Didn’t Notice in Disney World

Disney World has seen a lot of price increases lately. menu prices go up in EPCOT, Disney Springs, and coming to Typhoon Lagoon, the cost of Annual Passes go up, and the new holiday After Hours events are more expensive than the former holiday parties. And now, there is another price increase in Disney World you should be aware of!
BoardingArea

Will 2022 Be a Happy New Year For You?

This is typically the bittersweet time of year in which members of frequent travel loyalty programs have mixed feelings: those who have achieved elite level status are thrilled or pleased that they have at least another year to enjoy that status; while others dread checking their membership accounts on January 1 to see that big “goose egg” which indicates that it is yet time again to start over in working to earn and achieve elite level status for yet another year…
disneyfoodblog.com

Ring in the New Year in Disney World With a Special Magic Shot

It’s almost 2022, and Disney World is celebrating with more than just fireworks!. If you’re visiting Disney World for New Year’s Eve, you can ring in the New Year at a Disney World dance party, for free at House of Blues in Disney Springs, or even celebrate TWICE at Raglan Road! But if you’re looking for a special keepsake from your visit, check out what you can do for a limited time!
disneyfoodblog.com

4 Disney World Refurbishment Closures Will Continue Into the New Year

Disney World is both very magical and very busy during the holiday season. If you’re heading into the parks this week to enjoy the holiday decorations and festive treats, be prepared for some big crowds during your trip! We’re taking a look at everything that will be closed for refurbishment over this next week so that you don’t get caught off guard during your holiday vacation.
coingeek.com

Happy New Year from Coingeek Pulse

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Happy New Year | CG Pulse Jan. 1 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yX_SVjwf5dw) Stephanie Tower wishes everyone a Happy New Year. May this year 2022 bring joy, positivity and abundance for the Bitcoin SV ecosystem.
disneyfoodblog.com

9 Free Things To Do In Disney World In 2022

Despite the perception that literally EVERYTHING costs an arm and a leg in Disney World, there are in fact NUMEROUS free things to do in the Most Magical Place on Earth!. As we enter a new year, we’re pleased to report that Disney freebies DO still exist for 2022! We’re breaking them down.
dmagazine.com

A Guide to the Best New Year’s Eve Celebrations in Dallas

It’s a night for the ravers. The EDM festival brings the hottest’s talents in dance music: Deadmau5, DJ Snake, Clarity and more for the two-night concert at Dallas Market Hall. Tickets are sold out, but VIP packages are available for purchase. AT&T Discovery District’s New Year Celebration.
disneyfoodblog.com

What’s New at the Disney World Hotels: A Limited Time Dole Whip and a Hidden Car

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. This time of year is PACKED with new things at Walt Disney World, and it’s our job to keep you up to date on everything that happens in the parks, hotels, and more! Today, we’re gonna go through every new thing that happened at the Disney Resorts this week, so let’s jump into it!
Allrecipes.com

Our 20 Most Popular Recipes in December

When you think of popular December recipes, your mind probably immediately goes to holiday cooking and baking. And while this month's roundup of popular recipes certainly has some holiday cookies, fudge, and main dish recipes, you can't forget that December is also a month filled with comfort food. While we're all preparing for the holiday season, there's nothing easier than throwing together a casserole or dumping everything into the slow cooker for a few hours. So this month, our home cooks paused their sugar cookie decorating for a moment to make delicious taco casseroles and slow cooker briskets — as well as tasty appetizers for all their holiday festivities. Scroll through and get inspired by December's most-loved recipes.
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: Couldn’t Get a Popular Disney Item in the Parks? Check This Secret Spot!

Some Disney merchandise only pops up for a very limited time and can be difficult to grab. Some of the items that tend to be very popular in Disney World are the specially themed popcorn buckets. During Halloween this past year, we saw a VERY cool Mickey Mummy popcorn bucket released in Disneyland and (eventually) in Disney World. But if you didn’t get the chance to snatch up this beauty while it was in the parks, we’ve got a secret spot where you might want to look!
EatingWell

Our 20 Most Popular Cocktails of 2021

Ring in the new year with one of these cocktail recipes that people clicked on most in 2021. There's something to fit any occasion, whether you need a refreshing frozen margarita or a cozy whiskey sour. It's no surprise that recipes like The Bee's Knees Cocktail and Blood Orange, Gin & Prosecco Cocktail had people coming back for more this year.
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney World’s Newest $50 Souvenir is Definitely NOT What You Think

In case you missed it, Disney World is still in the middle of its big 50th anniversary celebration!. And we’ve seen some 50th anniversary souvenirs that are pretty expensive: $100 ornaments, $130 sweatpants, and even $1000 Minnie ears!!! And today, we found yet another pricey souvenir, and we’re still having a little bit of sticker shock.
disneyfoodblog.com

This is NOT a Drill. The DFB-Favorite Hei Hei Cone is Coming BACK to Disney World

We’ve seen a number of treats arrive and then (sadly) disappear in Disney World. The Kakamora Float in Magic Kingdom, for example, is one that has appeared, disappeared, reappeared, and disappeared again in the past. Well recently we got some BIG news about Typhoon Lagoon Water Park reopening and the special snacks this spot will have available for guests to enjoy. And as we scrolled through the snack photos and details we noticed that one beloved treat that has been gone for a while is coming BACK!
disneyfoodblog.com

BIG Menu Changes (Including Price Increases) Hit Typhoon Lagoon in Disney World

Typhoon Lagoon is officially reopening in Disney World on January 2nd, 2022!. In addition to all the fun water attractions to visit at Typhoon Lagoon, you can also choose from a number of dining spots when all that swimming has you craving some snacks. A few menus in Typhoon Lagoon are receiving some changes (some BIG changes too!) so check it out!
disneyfoodblog.com

What’s New at Magic Kingdom: BIG Crowds and Exclusive Entertainment Now Available to All Guests

Now that the Christmas holiday has passed, it’s time to take a look at what’s new at Magic Kingdom ahead of the New Year’s Eve celebrations!. You might not be surprised to learn that there were a LOT of big crowds in the park during our recent visits, plus some fun and limited-time holiday additions. Let’s take a look at what we’ve experienced in Magic Kingdom recently!
