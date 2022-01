Halo Infinite may redefine the way we play Halo games, but it's also changing the way we look at the franchise's cowardly minions: the grunts. While emailing with lead narrative designer Aaron Linde about how Halo Infinite is the funniest game I've played in years largely thanks to the grunts, Linde pointed out that the notoriously cowardly little guys have changed a lot. The grunts have always been the pawns of the Halo franchise, the first line of defense sent out by the Covenant to inevitably get shredded by Master Chief. But the grunts of Halo Infinite have had a taste of equality, and it's clearly gone to their head.

