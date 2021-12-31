ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Gayle King Reflects on Becoming a Grandmother to Her First Grandchild: 'You Just Can't Get Enough'

By Nicholas Rice
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGayle King is loving every moment of being a grandmother!. While co-hosting CBS Mornings on Friday, the 67-year-old author and journalist opened up about her role as a first-time grandma to her daughter Kirby Bumpus' first baby, Luca Miller, who was born earlier this year. Mentioned during the morning...

Jacenta Button
1d ago

That is not news why just because she’s Oprah’s lover doesn’t mean we have to learn her private life she already Announced it on national TV how many freaking times

gwen phillips
1d ago

Babies born every day nothing new. No news is good news 💯. On the other hand he is a handsome lil fella as ALL babies are

People

Oprah Meets Gayle King's Grandson for First Time with Chants and Cheers: 'I've Been Waiting'

Oprah has finally met her BFF Gayle King's first grandchild!. The 67-year-old media mogul shared the special moment on Instagram, Thursday. In the sweet video, Oprah, her longtime partner Stedman Graham, 70, and their loved ones stood in front of the couple's home and greeted King's 3-month-old grandson Luca with various African chants, including those used in The Lion King's opening song, "The Circle of Life."
BET

#FlashbackFriday!: Gayle King Posts Adorable New Photos From Her Grandson's 1st Thanksgiving With The Family

For a Throwback Thursday Instagram post Gayle King shared how her family spent Thanksgiving, a holiday first for her newborn grandson Luca. According to King’s caption, the family traveled to paradise to enjoy some quality time, unbeknownst to her grandson. The tv personality and broadcast journalist shared pictures alongside her daughter Kirby and son-in-law Virgil, who are the new parents, as well as her son Will.
SheKnows

Oprah Threw The Most Stunning Party to Meet BFF Gayle King's First Grandchild

Oprah Winfrey never messes around when throwing a party, but she went over the top to welcome BFF Gayle King’s first grandchild, Luca, to her house. King’s daughter Kirby Bumpus and her husband, Virgil Miller, arrived to great fanfare with a rousing rendition of The Lion King‘s “Circle of Life” — and it was the sweetest welcome ever. Luca, who is now three months old, wasn’t sure what to make of the rousing festivities for his arrival, but Oprah, boyfriend Stedman Graham and their loved ones gathered in his honor. The video, shared by the media mogul, shows the front doorway...
TMZ.com

Oprah Welcomes Gayle King's Grandson with 'Lion King' Chant, 'Circle of Life'

Oprah knows how to celebrate the birth of a child ... with a pretty awesome chant right out of "The Lion King!" Oprah, Stedman and various loved ones perched themselves on the front porch of her Montecito estate to welcome Gayle King's 3-month-old grandson, Luca. Among the chants ... right from the opening song of "Lion King" ... "The Circle of Life."
Person
Gayle King
Person
Virgil Miller
Person
Lesley Stahl
People

Oprah Winfrey Airbrushes Best Friend Gayle King's Birthday Cake: 'Best. Cake. EVER!'

Oprah Winfrey surprised her longtime friend Gayle King with a sweet treat for her birthday this year. The talk show host, 67, posted a behind-the-scenes video of the creation of a stunning yellow cake in honor of King's 67th birthday, which she celebrated Tuesday. Winfrey shared the video on Instagram on King's birthday, taking her followers along for the process.
CELEBRITIES
#Cbs Mornings
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
bravotv.com

Meet Gizelle Bryant's Big Brother, Chris

Gizelle Bryant is all about making great memories with her family, whether spending quality time with her daughters or reuniting with her dad. Most recently, The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member took to Instagram to introduce us to her big brother, Chris, on his birthday. On December 4, Gizelle...
Popculture

'Basketball Wives' Star 'Offered' to Allow Husband to Have Baby With Another Woman

Tami Roman has a lot of women scratching their heads at her latest revelation. The former Basketball Wives star is happily married to Reggie Youngblood. Roman has two adult daughters by her ex-husband Kenny Anderson. Youngblood, who is nearly 20 years younger than Roman, does not have any children of his own, but desires his own family. Due to Roman's age and health issues, as well as her burgeoning career, she is unable to give Youngblood any kids. But Roman says she has a solution: allow Youngblood to have a baby by another woman.
People

'I Had the Love of My Life': Betty White's Love Story with Husband Allen Ludden

Following two short-lived marriages, Betty White found true love with game show host Allen Ludden, whom she met while appearing as a guest on Password during the show's third week. "We felt like we knew each other," she told the Archive of American Television, recalling their "love affair." Within weeks of their meeting, Ludden proposed marriage — "just as a joke," White, who was in no mood for remarrying at that time, once recalled to PEOPLE. "But he wouldn't let up." When she refused a diamond wedding ring ("Oh, I was a bitch!"), he wore it on a chain around his neck. She finally gave in on Easter 1963. He sent her "this adorable fluffy white stuffed bunny," she remembered, "and in its ears were gold leaves with ruby, diamond and sapphire earrings." They wed that year. "I wasted all that time we could have been together," she said. Ludden died in 1981, just shy of the couple's 18th wedding anniversary.
Us Weekly

Meghan King Said She Felt Like She Was ‘Married for a Million Years’ Before Cuffe Owens Split

Happier times — or a sign of trouble? Meghan King reflected on how settled she felt with husband Cuffe Owens just weeks before announcing their split. “We feel like we’ve been married for a million years (thanks to marrying later in life and with a lot of history and, well, kids) so a two month anniversary staycation was called for,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 37, wrote via Instagram on December 3. “We sent the kids to stay at grandma and grandpa’s, we got a hotel 3 miles from our house, and I slipped into the pajamas I’ve been waiting to wear for a special occasion.”
foxwilmington.com

How Celebrities Like Oprah, The Rock and John Travolta Celebrated Christmas

Why was Oprah Winfrey doing a ‘happy dance’ over the Christmas holiday weekend? She was delighted to meet her friend Gayle King’s new grandson, Luca. Along with his parents, the 3-month old had a very special first Christmas at Oprah’s Santa Barbara estate. “I’ve been waiting to see you,” Oprah exclaimed, as she kissed the tot’s hand. Oprah noted on Instagram that, “Everyone who is spending Christmas at my house has to be vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined.”
