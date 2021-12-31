Heat's Chris Silva: Joins Miami via hardship

They were moves Erik Spoelstra never could have anticipated even days ago. But there he was Friday night the Toyota Center, with Mario Chalmers and Chris Silva back on his Miami Heat bench. “It’s like going back in time,” Spoelstra said ahead of coaching team’s game against the Houston Rockets. For the second time in two days, the Heat reached into their past for an emergency addition amid the ...
Over the last 48 hours, the Miami Heat have signed forwards guards Mario Chalmers — welcome back! — and Nik Stauskas plus forwards Highway Highsmith and Chris Silva — another welcome back! — to 10-day hardship deals, per multiple reports. They are the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh players the Heat have signed to hardship deals over the last nine days, respectively.
Following an eventful few days, the Miami Heat is able to return to the basketball court. Despite a COVID-19 outbreak and a long list of injuries, the Heat has more than the minimum of eight available players required by the NBA to play Friday against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. This comes two days after Wednesday’s game against the Spurs in San Antonio was postponed because Miami didn’t have enough players.
Rajon Rondo doesn’t seem to be upset with the idea of joining the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded for Denzel Valentine. Rondo should see an increase in playing time as he joins the Cavaliers this season who have been depleted at guard after Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL tear. Rondo has appeared in 18 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.
Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies once again got the better of the Los Angeles Lakers. In a tough battle between the two teams, Ja and Memphis came out on top, beating the Lakers in a 104-99 game. Ja and LeBron went at it on the court, both playing some magnificent basketball. But Ja wasn't the only member of the Morant family facing off against LeBron James.
The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL this week. That was a big loss for the Cavs and their playoff aspirations this year. Currently fifth in the East, Cleveland had relied on Rubio as a do-it-all veteran ballhandler, and Rubio had delivered, putting up 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, while taking a lot of pressure off of Darius Garland.
Just when he got his most recent second chance at an NBA career, Isaiah Thomas will now have to wait once more as the team announced earlier that he has been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols. Just signed by the Dallas Mavericks to a ten-day hardship deal after his most recent ten-day deal with the Los Angeles Lakers ended earlier than expected, Thomas was expected to provide some depth at the point guard position while Dallas worked to get their team back to full health after their latest COVID-19 scare.
One NBA player is coming to Christian Wood’s defense after Wood came under fire this week from the woman he hit with an errant pass. The Houston Rockets big man Wood was trying to throw an outlet pass to a teammate in Monday’s loss to the Charlotte Hornets when the pass sailed on him and struck a woman named Isabella Fitz in the stands (video here).
Steph Curry has started the season on fire and led his Golden State Warriors to the joint-best record in the NBA. The point guard has been electric to watch this season, claiming the record for most three-pointers made by a player in NBA history as well as becoming the first ever player to make 3,000 three-pointers.
Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid exchanged some words following the Philadelphia 76ers win over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night. The two have some history of competitive banter, and it looks as if that will not be stopping anytime soon. When asked after the game what happened between he and...
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade had an emphatic reaction to his former teammate Mario Chalmers reportedly signing a 10-day contract with the Heat. Chalmers and Wade played together in Miami from the 2008-09 season to the 2015-16 season before Chalmers was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. The duo won a...
One of the more intense inter-player rivalries of the last several decades was between former Miami Heat champion Dwyane Wade and Hall of Fame Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce, with the two stars going at it on the court throughout the lengths of their professional careers no matter the team they were with.
Tracy McGrady is often considered one of the most skillful players in the history of the NBA. T-Mac was a superstar sensation and became a fan favorite because of his flashy play. Many fans would tune into McGrady's game to see how he handled one-on-one situations. And now, McGrady is...
Goran Dragic may be training for his NBA return, but it certainly won't be with the Toronto Raptors. The 35-year-old guard posted an Instagram video from the Miami Heat's workout facility on Friday morning. He was seen running around the three-point line, getting up shots one-on-one with a trainer. Dragic...
The Los Angeles Lakers have parted ways with veteran point guard Rajon Rondo, sending him to the Cleveland Cavaliers for virtually nothing. The Lakers acquired forward Denzel Valentine in return, whose partially guaranteed deal they are expected to waive once the trade is finalized. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Rondo was all for the move.
NBA teams have had to wade deep into the talent pool to find replacement players with COVID-19 cases increasing across the league. Even some players who haven’t played in the league in years have received calls. Does Chris Bosh want to be next?. Bosh, who announced his retirement nearly...
