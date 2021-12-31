ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins' John Moore: Rejoins taxi squad

 2 days ago

The Bruins added Moore to the taxi squad Friday, Mark Divver of the...

The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Rangers, Golden Knights, Bruins, Hurricanes

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is chatter about goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, but one scribe doesn’t expect to see the netminder get traded. Max Pacioretty’s successful wrist surgery still puts the player out indefinitely. What does that mean regarding an inevitable trade to clear salary-cap space? There is speculation Tuukka Rask has reached an agreement with the Boston Bruins and what will the Carolina Hurricanes do about a Jesperi Kotkaniemi extension?
Boston Herald

Bruins come back to beat Sabres in OT

For at least one game, and against an inferior opponent, Bruce Cassidy’s line machinations worked for his Bruins. It wasn’t always pretty, and they needed a furious third-period comeback to get to overtime where they would win it, but the B’s got goals from all three of their new top-nine line combinations before Charlie Coyle scored just 34 seconds into OT to lift the B’s to a 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres at the Garden. It was the Bruins’ first game in 16 days.
Talking Points: Boston Bruins Start New Year With OT Comeback Win

BOSTON – Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres keyed by a Charlie Coyle game-winner at TD Garden on New Year’s Day. GOLD STAR: There were some excellent efforts across the board with star players like Brad Marchand (game-winning assist) and Charlie McAvoy (three assists), but it was Nick Foligno that really typified what happened during the game. Foligno wasn’t able to bury a couple of Grade-A chances in the first two periods on net-front power play chances, but he stuck with it and finally buried one on the rebound in the third period on Jake DeBrusk’s drive to the net. Foligno finished with three shots on net, five shot attempts overall and truthfully could have had two or three goals in his 11:54 of ice time before scoring his first as a member of the Boston Bruins. Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy also credited Foligno with continuing to talk on the bench even when the B’s were trailing 3-1 in the third period prior to their comeback.
CBS Sports

Bruins' John Moore: On active roster Saturday

Moore was called up from AHL Providence on Saturday, per CapFriendly. Moore was a healthy scratch for Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres. The 31-year-old has been a near-daily presence on the transactions list since the NHL reinstated the taxi squads.
CBS Boston

‘Good To Be Back’: Bruins Fans Return To TD Garden For First Game In 16 Days

BOSTON (CBS) — Despite the recent Omicron surge, Bruins fans finally got to do something on Saturday they hadn’t been able to do for 16 days — watch a game in person. Fans flocked to TD Garden for Saturday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres, where they had to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Fans also had to mask-up and Garden staffers had plenty of spares for those who needed one. But there was minimal grumbling among the faithful. “We’re big fans. We come from Maine. We took a big trip this morning,” Harley Dennis said. The entire NHL took an extended holiday break trying to get ahead of the COVID spike that cut deeply into the Bruins roster. “It’s good that it’s back. It’s open and back to somewhat normal. At least we can get in there and watch them play. I’m happy they didn’t go to the ‘No Fan’ solution. I’ll take a mask over not being able to go any day,” said Mike Guglielmo, who travelled from New Jersey with his family. Charlie Coyle scored on a wrist shot 34 seconds into overtime to propel Boston to 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres.
WGR550

Vinnie Hinostroza with Sabres testing Thursday morning

Buffalo Sabres forward Vinnie Hinostroza was with the team in New York on Thursday and did test with the team. It’s not known if he accompanied the team to Boston, where they’ll play New Year’s Day at 1 p.m. EST. Paul Hamilton has more:
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
NHL
WGR550

Skinner and Hinostroza are practicing with the Sabres

It’s been 10 days since Hinostroza went into protocol while it’s been nine for Skinner. Kevyn Adams said both players were asymptomatic. The Sabres are also reporting that Don Granato has still not returned to the team.
