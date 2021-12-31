ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Denis O’Dell, worked on Beatles films, dies in Spain at 98

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dZvbGGL00

Denis O’Dell, a British film producer and director who worked with The Beatles on the movie “A Hard Day’s Night” and other productions, has died at his home in Spain , his son said Friday. He was 98.

Arran O’Dell told The Associated Press that his father died overnight at his house in Almería, in southeast Spain. He said the family planned a local private service and a memorial service at a later date in the United Kingdom.

Denis O’Dell was an associate producer of “A Hard Day’s Night,” the Fab Four’s first film, and “How I Won the War," in which John Lennon appeared as a supporting actor.

He produced the 1967 Beatles film “Magical Mystery Tour," as well as “The Magic Christian,” which featured Peter Sellers and Ringo Starr.

O’Dell’s memoir of his time with the Fab Four came out in 2003 and was called “At the Apple’s Core: The Beatles from the Inside.”

O’Dell became a director of The Beatles’ new organization, Apple Corps, and the head of Apple Films.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Yoko Ono was called ‘dragon lady,’ blamed for Beatles breakup. Now, her legacy is re-examined.

After enduring a half century of vitriol for allegedly “breaking up” The Beatles, Yoko Ono’s contentious place in pop culture is once again being re-examined following the release of Peter Jackson’s new documentary series “Get Back.” The reckoning coincides with a growing, broader movement in which many are interrogating the ways Asian women have been depicted and the consequences of misrepresentations, experts say.
CELEBRITIES
Den of Geek

George Harrison’s ‘My Sweet Lord’ Has a Long, Complicated History Beyond the Music Video

George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” was released on Nov. 23, 1970, as the first single to his groundbreaking and historic solo album. The Beatles were the first band to play stadium concerts, put backwards instrumentation into songs, and the first rock band to put sitar and tamboura drones in pop rock. But Harrison’s first solo release after the band’s break up, All Things Must Pass, was the first triple album coming from a single act in rock. “My Sweet Lord,” was the first number one hit by a solo Beatle and the biggest selling single of 1971. It is most renowned because of the trendsetting plagiarism suit around it, but the song transcends easy labels.
MUSIC
thenerdstash.com

Denis O’Dell, Beatles’ Movie Producer, Has Passed Away at Age 98

Beatles’ movie producer, Denis O’Dell, passed away on December 30 in Almería, Spain. Variety is reporting that he died of natural causes in his home in San José, Cabo de Gata, where he had lived for 40 years. He was 98 at the time of his passing. According to O’Dell’s son, they plan to hold a local private service and a memorial service at some point, in the United Kingdom.
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

10 Surprising Songs Never Performed Live by the Beatles

The Beatles stopped touring before they reached their early studio pinnacle with Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Heart Club Band, leaving a string of un-played era-defining late-'60s hits. Then John Lennon and George Harrison died without ever mounting the never-ending tour cycles later favored by former bandmates Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Peter Sellers
Person
John Lennon
The New Yorker

A Close Read of the Beatles in “Get Back”

I suspect that no one—truly, no one—could have imagined the success of the new Beatles documentary, “Get Back,” the director Peter Jackson’s recut of the footage shot in January of 1969 that produced the dim documentary “Let It Be.” After having taken on the task of reshaping our entire conception of the First World War in his previous “updated” documentary, “They Shall Not Grow Old,” Jackson has now taken on the harder task of reconstructing our view of Paul’s quarrel with George over the guitar riffs in “Two of Us.” Even so: nearly eight hours of guys making desultory passes at old songs, painfully constructing new ones through hours of repetition and the testing of tentative lyrics—“Is Tucson in Arizona?” John checks with Paul as they write “Get Back”—all the while mildly bickering and talking past one another in a family broth of warm memories and clouded quarrels? Really? Only the remaining coterie of grizzled Beatles fans, surely, would respond. But the documentary works and, apparently, has been an astonishing success both in the numbers of people who have watched it and the number of responses it has provoked.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Betty White’s Cause Of Death Revealed After ‘Golden Girls’ Star’s Heartbreaking Passing

The trailblazing icon passed away at the age of 99 on Dec. 31, and her cause of death has now been revealed. In heartbreaking news, Betty White died at the age of 99 on December 31 and her cause of death has now been revealed. The legendary actress, beloved for her comedic chops and animal-rights activism, passed away at her home due to natural causes, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. “It appears to be natural cause of death with no evidence of foul play,” the LAPD wrote on Twitter, shortly after news of Betty’s death emerged.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#British#The Associated Press#Almer A#Apple Corps#Apple Films
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Celebrities
247wallst.com

This Is the Funniest American Movie of All Time

Starring: Jane Fonda, Lee Marvin, Michael Callan, Dwayne Hickman. 49. To Be or Not to Be (1942) > Starring: Carole Lombard, Jack Benny, Robert Stack, Felix Bressart. 48. A Shot in the Dark (1964) > Starring: Peter Sellers, Elke Sommer, George Sanders, Herbert Lom. 47. Shampoo (1975) > Starring:...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks dies at the age of 23

America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks has died at the age of 23. The singer's mother, Jodi Hicks, confirmed the news on Facebook. Local police officers have alleged her cause of death is a suspected drug overdose. She was found by a friend in a home in Liberty, South Carolina.
MUSIC
purewow.com

Queen Elizabeth Accidentally Reveals Never-Before-Seen Pic of Her Great-Grandchildren (Though a Few Are Notably Missing)

Queen Elizabeth is no stranger to publicly releasing portraits of the royal family, but she still saves some pics for her eyes only. Today, the 95-year-old monarch hosted an in-person audience at Windsor Castle, where she presented concert organist Thomas Trotter with the Queen’s Medal for Music. Naturally, photographers captured the moment on camera before sharing the pics for all to see.
WORLD
DoYouRemember?

‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Star Irene Ryan Began Performing At 11 Years Old And Worked Right Up Until Her Death In 1973

Actress Irene Ryan was actually born Jessie Irene Noblitt in 1902. She began her career at the young age of 11 after winning a contest for singing the song “Pretty Baby.” It sparked her love for performing and acting and her career blossomed when she met Tim Ryan. They married when she was 20 and performed in vaudeville as a double act. They starred in several short comedies as Tim and Irene.
MUSIC
In Style

Nicole Kidman's Strapless Tulle Ballgown Was Super Low Cut

Nicole Kidman flowed onto the carpet on Monday night in an enchanting number at the Los Angeles premiere of Being the Ricardos. The actress and star of the upcoming biopic who plays comedian Lucille Ball channeled old Hollywood glamour for the special event in an Armani Privé gown. Kidman took...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC News

ABC News

495K+
Followers
124K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy