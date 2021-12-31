ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Most Popular Instagram Attractions in the World

By John Harrington
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vO0S9_0dZvbFNc00 The coronavirus pandemic pretty much shut down travel and tourism around the world beginning in March 2020. In 2021, however, as the widespread distribution of vaccines allowed more tourists to hit the road again, the industry began to recover. And while tourist levels have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels, and the omicron variant has again prompted travel advisories, there is more optimism in the travel industry.

So where did tourists go before travel shut down again at the end of 2021 -- and what attractions did they see?

To determine the world’s most popular Instagram attractions, 24/7 Tempo reviewed global luggage storage network Stasher’s Ranking the World's Best Tourist Attractions . The 99 attractions were selected based on several measures, including Instagram engagement, which was determined by the number of likes on 200 Instagram posts on each attraction’s hashtag. 24/7 Tempo’s list includes the top 40 attractions by Instagram engagement.

Most of the attractions on the list are those that can be enjoyed outdoors, such as the monumental Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Stonehenge in England, the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. ( These are the most colorful natural wonders on Earth .)

The top 40 attractions also include three theme parks. Somewhat surprisingly, the list includes six museums and art institutes, including the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam and the Louvre in Paris, as well as several mosques, cathedrals, churches, and temples.

Of the top 40 tourist attractions on the list, eight are in the United States, half of them in New York City. France has the next-most attractions in the top 40 with five, including such must-sees as the Eiffel Tower and  Palace of Versailles. China has four attractions on the list, among them the Forbidden City. ( These are the most popular U.S. attractions on Instagram .)

The timeless attractions of the Colosseum in Rome, the Acropolis in Athens, and the Great Pyramid of Giza in Cairo continued to prove to be irresistible to those on Instagram -- but they are not the most popular attractions on the list.

Here are the 40 most popular Instagram attractions in the world

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bHkKf_0dZvbFNc00

40. Stonehenge
> Location: Wiltshire, United Kingdom
> Instagram engagement rating: 1.77 out of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gIncQ_0dZvbFNc00

39. The Colosseum
> Location: Rome, Italy
> Instagram engagement rating: 1.80 out of 10

ALSO READ: Most Popular US Attractions on Instagram

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Owef2_0dZvbFNc00

38. Acropolis
> Location: Athens, Greece
> Instagram engagement rating: 1.83 out of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18UX5K_0dZvbFNc00

37. Victoria Peak
> Location: Hong Kong, China
> Instagram engagement rating: 1.89 out of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nDifC_0dZvbFNc00

36. Forbidden City
> Location: Beijing, China
> Instagram engagement rating: 1.93 out of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KZzDB_0dZvbFNc00

35. The Art Institute of Chicago
> Location: Chicago, Illinois
> Instagram engagement rating: 1.93 out of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gsHQw_0dZvbFNc00

34. Sacre-Coeur
> Location: Paris, France
> Instagram engagement rating: 2.11 out of 10

ALSO READ: America’s Most Beautiful Seaside Road Trips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CStUm_0dZvbFNc00

33. Blue Mosque
> Location: Istanbul, Turkey
> Instagram engagement rating: 2.15 out of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24g8Z6_0dZvbFNc00

32. Louvre Museum
> Location: Paris, France
> Instagram engagement rating: 2.16 out of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30lDdW_0dZvbFNc00

31. Europa-Park
> Location: Rust, Germany
> Instagram engagement rating: 2.25 out of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fE9Pz_0dZvbFNc00

30. Uffizi Galleries
> Location: Florence, Italy
> Instagram engagement rating: 2.31 out of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DDcz1_0dZvbFNc00

29. Hollywood Walk of Fame
> Location: Los Angeles, California
> Instagram engagement rating: 2.47 out of 10

ALSO READ: Stunning Photos of America’s Largest Attractions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eflAD_0dZvbFNc00

28. Oriental Pearl Tower
> Location: Shanghai, China
> Instagram engagement rating: 2.50 out of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j5K1d_0dZvbFNc00

27. Nagashima Spa Land
> Location: Kuwana, Japan
> Instagram engagement rating: 2.64 out of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HzUoM_0dZvbFNc00

26. Great Smoky Mountains National Park
> Location: Tennessee and North Carolina, USA
> Instagram engagement rating: 2.68 out of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48H8ur_0dZvbFNc00

25. Notre-Dame Basilica
> Location: Montreal, Canada
> Instagram engagement rating: 2.84 out of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1inMxx_0dZvbFNc00

24. PortAventura
> Location: Tarragona, Spain
> Instagram engagement rating: 2.85 out of 10

ALSO READ: The Most Colorful Natural Wonders on Earth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08lA9B_0dZvbFNc00

23. Rijksmuseum
> Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands
> Instagram engagement rating: 2.89 out of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HCTNx_0dZvbFNc00

22. Great Pyramid of Giza
> Location: Cairo, Egypt
> Instagram engagement rating: 2.91 out of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fblc7_0dZvbFNc00

21. Statue of Liberty
> Location: New York City
> Instagram engagement rating: 3.02 out of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UEVOJ_0dZvbFNc00

20. Universal Studios Singapore
> Location: Singapore
> Instagram engagement rating: 3.30 out of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Ot1H_0dZvbFNc00

19. Victoria Harbour
> Location: Hong Kong, China
> Instagram engagement rating: 3.31 out of 10

ALSO READ: This Is the Most Underrated National Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J3rrV_0dZvbFNc00

18. Mount Fiji
> Location: Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan
> Instagram engagement rating: 3.33 out of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JExNc_0dZvbFNc00

17. Eiffel Tower
> Location: Paris, France
> Instagram engagement rating: 3.34 out of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MCbOD_0dZvbFNc00

16. Christ the Redeemer
> Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
> Instagram engagement rating: 3.52 out of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oMpGO_0dZvbFNc00

15. Times Square
> Location: New York City
> Instagram engagement rating: 3.59 out of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C3NoJ_0dZvbFNc00

14. Alcatraz Island
> Location: San Francisco, California
> Instagram engagement rating: 3.80 out of 10

ALSO READ: Most Popular US Attractions on Instagram

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jvTmr_0dZvbFNc00

13. Yad Vashem
> Location: Jerusalem, Israel
> Instagram engagement rating: 4.01 out of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KeTrg_0dZvbFNc00

12. Palace of Versailles
> Location: Versailles, France
> Instagram engagement rating: 4.18 out of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nreKf_0dZvbFNc00

11. Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center
> Location: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
> Instagram engagement rating: 4.30 out of 10

10. Wat Pho
> Location: Bangkok, Thailand
> Instagram engagement rating: 4.31 out of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ULcr_0dZvbFNc00

9. Plaza de Espana
> Location: Seville, Spain
> Instagram engagement rating: 4.97 out of 10

ALSO READ: America’s Most Beautiful Seaside Road Trips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14awGU_0dZvbFNc00

8. The Blue Lagoon
> Location: Iceland
> Instagram engagement rating: 4.98 out of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iwzsv_0dZvbFNc00

7. Metropolitan Museum of Art
> Location: New York City
> Instagram engagement rating: 5.44 out of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4To255_0dZvbFNc00

6. Puy du Fou
> Location: Les Epesses, France
> Instagram engagement rating: 5.56 out of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27DNsA_0dZvbFNc00

5. Neuschwanstein Castle
> Location: Schwangau, Germany
> Instagram engagement rating: 5.79 out of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0chyqO_0dZvbFNc00

4. Central Park
> Location: New York City
> Instagram engagement rating: 5.90 out of 10

ALSO READ: Stunning Photos of America’s Largest Attractions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=460gm7_0dZvbFNc00

3. Grand Bazaar
> Location: Istanbul, Turkey
> Instagram engagement rating: 6.52 out of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ICF8Y_0dZvbFNc00

2. Matterhorn
> Location: Valais, Switzerland
> Instagram engagement rating: 7.60 out of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dYm2x_0dZvbFNc00

1. Van Gogh Museum
> Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands
> Instagram engagement rating: 10 out of 10

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Most Dangerous City

What goes into an evaluation of whether or not a city is safe? Crime? Personal liberty? Dangerously dirty air? Bad weather brought on by climate change? The Economist Intelligence Unit released its biennial Safe Cities Index, which attempts to answer the question. According to the index, the world’s most dangerous city is Yangon, the largest […]
POLITICS
CNN

World's top tourist destination on 'very high' travel risk list

(CNN) — You all excited for a third year of the pandemic? Neither are we. But as restrictions tighten around the world, CNN Travel has been taking solace in the world's greatest cocktail bars and Europe's finest cheeses. Here are the latest travel developments you need to know about...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nagashima Spa Land#Travel Advisories#Omicron#Tempo#Stasher#The Grand Bazaar
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Here’s who is banning travel to the U.S. due to COVID

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote. The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel […]
TRAVEL
evalleytimes.com

La Dutsa: A $ 100 million luxury icebreaker stranded in Uzuwaya for extraordinary reasons.

It is a kind of one. During its launch, in Holland, a year ago, Presented as the planet’s “first luxury icebreaker”. Its owner paid $ 100 million. It breaks the ice up to 40 centimeters and allows for practically seven seas. “From the Arctic to the Antarctic,” says the website proudly Amels boat, Its owner. La Dutsa – That’s how they named it – They make its first voyage. It has already traveled to many parts of the world. He reached Kamchatka, New Guinea, the Maldives, the Cape Town skirt and finally the Tierra del Fuego. The trip was originally planned for December 21st to spend Christmas in Antarctica, but an unusual mistake thwarted their plans. When he stood in the harbor உசுவையா, Its crew lowered the anchor without checking whether the other end of the chain was properly connected and lost it at the bottom of the sea. Maritime laws did not allow him to travel without the anchor, so the province of Argentina prevented him from leaving again. The crew and passengers left the province by plane, while Fujian Divers searched for the anchor in the depths of the Beagle Canal.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
BBC

Travellers 'devastated' over French restrictions

France is bringing in tougher travel restrictions for travellers arriving from the UK from Saturday as part of efforts to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The BBC talked to holidaymakers and hoteliers about the effects the tighter restrictions will have on them. Mum of two Anna...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Singapore
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Instagram
micechat.com

Top New Rides and Attractions Coming to Walt Disney World in 2022

There’s an interesting slate of new rides and attractions coming to Walt Disney World in the coming years. And with 2022 just days away, now is the perfect time for us to leave 2021 behind and look to the future. Take a look and let us know if it’s enough to start planning your next Disney trip!
TRAVEL
The Independent

Covid can spread between rooms in hotel quarantine, research shows

Research in New Zealand has revealed that Covid-19 can be transmitted between hotel rooms that share a corridor.In one case in July, a single traveller in hotel quarantine in Auckland infected three others in a room across the hallway.CCTV footage, contact tracing and genetic testing revealed that the virus must have been passed on through air that escaped the hotel room door into the corridor.The case - published by the US’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) - also showed the effectiveness of vaccination.The one fully vaccinated traveller in the rooms did not test positive for Covid despite sharing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Here's where Americans want to travel abroad — and where they're losing interest

Whether Covid variants complicate overseas and foreign travel or not, Americans have been busy at least researching — if not necessarily booking — their next big long-distance getaways. Travel website ParkSleepFly analyzed Google search data from April through September to track where U.S. travelers are looking. Cancun, Mexico,...
TRAVEL
The Independent

British family denied entry to Tahiti after 20-hour journey due to France travel ban

A British family was denied entry to the holiday island of Tahiti and detained for six days before being deported - due to France’s current ban on UK travellers.Steve Goode and his partner Charlotte were embarking on a £15,000 dream holiday to the exclusive Polynesian island, and only realised on arrival that they were barred from entering the country.Travelling with their six-month-old daughter, the Goodes had left London on 17 December - just a day after France announced its travel ban on all British visitors but those with an “essential reason” for entry.They flew to Los Angeles, where they...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Live updates: Cruise ship held in Lisbon amid virus outbreak

LISBON, Portugal — A cruise ship carrying over 4,000 people has been held in the Portuguese capital of Lisbon after a COVID-19 outbreak infected crew members, the German news agency dpa reported Saturday.German company Aida Cruises told dpa that it discovered the positive coronavirus cases during routine health checks and has accommodated those infected ashore in coordination with Portuguese authorities in Lisbon.Portuguese media reported that 52 members of the crew of over 1,000 workers tested positive. None of the nearly 3,000 passengers had tested positive. All on board had passed a screening test and were vaccinated with two doses before...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Eye On Annapolis

Casino Tourism: The Most Popular Gambling Locations in the World

If you’re reading this article, chances are you’re quite bored with your gambling status quo. You know the ins and outs of your regional betting establishments like the back of your hand. After all, you’ve been their passionate patron for years now, enjoying their services whenever possible. Local dealers know better than to pick a bone with you, knowing perfectly well how familiar are you with their usual methods. Even the games of chance offer no challenge after playing the same old ones over and over again.
GAMBLING
The Guardian

US begins returning $10m of antiquities stolen from Italy

The US is returning 200 antiquities, including an ancient Roman sculpture that almost ended up in the possession of Kim Kardashian West, that were stolen and smuggled out of Italy. The variety of Roman, Etruscan and Greek artefacts, valued at $10m (£7.5m), had been looted since at least the early...
POLITICS
Ricky

How did English become the most popular language in the world?

Have you ever wondered why English is the most popular language in the world? Whenever you travel to any part of the world, people would understand you if you spoke in English. People all around the world learn English as it is considered to be an important language. You can communicate with anyone around the world using this language. How did English become such an important language that people from all around the world start learning this language at a young age? Let's find out how English became a global language.
blooloop.com

accesso signs latest deal with OWA Parks & Resort

Accesso Technology Group PLC, a leading technology provider, has signed a new three-year agreement to provide its software services to OWA Parks & Resort in Alabama, USA. The tech firm will provide its accesso Passport eCommerce ticketing suite and accesso Siriusware point-of-sale ticketing systems, enhancing the attraction’s current ticketing operations in time for the opening of its new, ultra-modern indoor water park, slated to open in 2022.
RETAIL
24/7 Wall St.

20 ‘Foreign’ Foods That Are Really American

American cooking is as diverse as America itself. Scores and scores of different nationalities, over recent centuries, have populated our country and enriched it with their cultures, languages, philosophies — and food. Pizza, tacos, and lasagna are now, to invoke a patriotic culinary cliché, as American as apple pie. Some foods that we might think […]
FOOD & DRINKS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

83K+
Followers
50K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy