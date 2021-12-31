Most Popular Instagram Attractions in the World

The coronavirus pandemic pretty much shut down travel and tourism around the world beginning in March 2020. In 2021, however, as the widespread distribution of vaccines allowed more tourists to hit the road again, the industry began to recover. And while tourist levels have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels, and the omicron variant has again prompted travel advisories, there is more optimism in the travel industry.

So where did tourists go before travel shut down again at the end of 2021 -- and what attractions did they see?

To determine the world’s most popular Instagram attractions, 24/7 Tempo reviewed global luggage storage network Stasher’s Ranking the World's Best Tourist Attractions . The 99 attractions were selected based on several measures, including Instagram engagement, which was determined by the number of likes on 200 Instagram posts on each attraction’s hashtag. 24/7 Tempo’s list includes the top 40 attractions by Instagram engagement.

Most of the attractions on the list are those that can be enjoyed outdoors, such as the monumental Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Stonehenge in England, the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. ( These are the most colorful natural wonders on Earth .)

The top 40 attractions also include three theme parks. Somewhat surprisingly, the list includes six museums and art institutes, including the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam and the Louvre in Paris, as well as several mosques, cathedrals, churches, and temples.

Of the top 40 tourist attractions on the list, eight are in the United States, half of them in New York City. France has the next-most attractions in the top 40 with five, including such must-sees as the Eiffel Tower and Palace of Versailles. China has four attractions on the list, among them the Forbidden City. ( These are the most popular U.S. attractions on Instagram .)

The timeless attractions of the Colosseum in Rome, the Acropolis in Athens, and the Great Pyramid of Giza in Cairo continued to prove to be irresistible to those on Instagram -- but they are not the most popular attractions on the list.

Here are the 40 most popular Instagram attractions in the world

40. Stonehenge

> Location: Wiltshire, United Kingdom

> Instagram engagement rating: 1.77 out of 10

39. The Colosseum

> Location: Rome, Italy

> Instagram engagement rating: 1.80 out of 10

38. Acropolis

> Location: Athens, Greece

> Instagram engagement rating: 1.83 out of 10

37. Victoria Peak

> Location: Hong Kong, China

> Instagram engagement rating: 1.89 out of 10

36. Forbidden City

> Location: Beijing, China

> Instagram engagement rating: 1.93 out of 10

35. The Art Institute of Chicago

> Location: Chicago, Illinois

> Instagram engagement rating: 1.93 out of 10

34. Sacre-Coeur

> Location: Paris, France

> Instagram engagement rating: 2.11 out of 10

33. Blue Mosque

> Location: Istanbul, Turkey

> Instagram engagement rating: 2.15 out of 10

32. Louvre Museum

> Location: Paris, France

> Instagram engagement rating: 2.16 out of 10

31. Europa-Park

> Location: Rust, Germany

> Instagram engagement rating: 2.25 out of 10

30. Uffizi Galleries

> Location: Florence, Italy

> Instagram engagement rating: 2.31 out of 10

29. Hollywood Walk of Fame

> Location: Los Angeles, California

> Instagram engagement rating: 2.47 out of 10

28. Oriental Pearl Tower

> Location: Shanghai, China

> Instagram engagement rating: 2.50 out of 10

27. Nagashima Spa Land

> Location: Kuwana, Japan

> Instagram engagement rating: 2.64 out of 10

26. Great Smoky Mountains National Park

> Location: Tennessee and North Carolina, USA

> Instagram engagement rating: 2.68 out of 10

25. Notre-Dame Basilica

> Location: Montreal, Canada

> Instagram engagement rating: 2.84 out of 10

24. PortAventura

> Location: Tarragona, Spain

> Instagram engagement rating: 2.85 out of 10

23. Rijksmuseum

> Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands

> Instagram engagement rating: 2.89 out of 10

22. Great Pyramid of Giza

> Location: Cairo, Egypt

> Instagram engagement rating: 2.91 out of 10

21. Statue of Liberty

> Location: New York City

> Instagram engagement rating: 3.02 out of 10

20. Universal Studios Singapore

> Location: Singapore

> Instagram engagement rating: 3.30 out of 10

19. Victoria Harbour

> Location: Hong Kong, China

> Instagram engagement rating: 3.31 out of 10

18. Mount Fiji

> Location: Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan

> Instagram engagement rating: 3.33 out of 10

17. Eiffel Tower

> Location: Paris, France

> Instagram engagement rating: 3.34 out of 10

16. Christ the Redeemer

> Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

> Instagram engagement rating: 3.52 out of 10

15. Times Square

> Location: New York City

> Instagram engagement rating: 3.59 out of 10

14. Alcatraz Island

> Location: San Francisco, California

> Instagram engagement rating: 3.80 out of 10

13. Yad Vashem

> Location: Jerusalem, Israel

> Instagram engagement rating: 4.01 out of 10

12. Palace of Versailles

> Location: Versailles, France

> Instagram engagement rating: 4.18 out of 10

11. Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center

> Location: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

> Instagram engagement rating: 4.30 out of 10

10. Wat Pho

> Location: Bangkok, Thailand

> Instagram engagement rating: 4.31 out of 10

9. Plaza de Espana

> Location: Seville, Spain

> Instagram engagement rating: 4.97 out of 10

8. The Blue Lagoon

> Location: Iceland

> Instagram engagement rating: 4.98 out of 10

7. Metropolitan Museum of Art

> Location: New York City

> Instagram engagement rating: 5.44 out of 10

6. Puy du Fou

> Location: Les Epesses, France

> Instagram engagement rating: 5.56 out of 10

5. Neuschwanstein Castle

> Location: Schwangau, Germany

> Instagram engagement rating: 5.79 out of 10

4. Central Park

> Location: New York City

> Instagram engagement rating: 5.90 out of 10

3. Grand Bazaar

> Location: Istanbul, Turkey

> Instagram engagement rating: 6.52 out of 10

2. Matterhorn

> Location: Valais, Switzerland

> Instagram engagement rating: 7.60 out of 10

1. Van Gogh Museum

> Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands

> Instagram engagement rating: 10 out of 10