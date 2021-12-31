ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID, will miss Packers game

By Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY
Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, which means he will miss Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers

Cousins said before the season he is unvaccinated, meaning he is tested every day. According to NFL Network, Cousins self-reported symptoms and was later positive.

Like his fellow unvaccinated signal-caller Carson Wentz of the Indianapolis Colts, the timing couldn't be worse for Cousins and the Vikings. After last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Vikings fell out of the NFC Wild Card race and would need help to make the playoffs. Beating Aaron Rodgers (also unvaccinated) and the current No. 1 seed Packers was already going to be a tall task.

Kirk Cousins will miss Sunday's important game against the Packers. David Berding, Getty Images

Without Cousins, the Vikings are expected to start backup Sean Mannion, who cleared COVID-19 protocol on Friday. Rookie Kellen Mond and Kyle Sloter are also on the roster.

The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
FanSided

Kirk Cousins let down the Vikings and Mike Zimmer

Kirk Cousins knew he was at risk of missing a critical game late in the year due to his vaccination status. He remained stubborn anyway. Cousins’ decision not to get vaccinated would be fine, had he not contracted the virus right before a must-win game on Sunday Night Football.
NFL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers looks completely unrecognizable in Steelers photoshop

A photoshop edit of Aaron Rodgers wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform will catch Green Bay Packers fans off guard. The Week 17 edition of Monday Night Football could be an emotional one for Pittsburgh Steelers fans. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said the team’s home game against the Cleveland Browns is likely the last time he plays at Heinz Field. If the team does move on from Big Ben, the Steelers will receive a ton of attention in regards to finding his replacement.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Announce Notable QB Move After Kirk Cousins News

On Friday afternoon, Minnesota Vikings fans finally received some news they’ve been dreading for most of the 2021 season. Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19. The unvaccinated quarterback will now miss Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers as a result. “Vikings’ QB Kirk Cousins...
NFL
Person
Kellen Mond
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Key Packers Contributor Ruled Out For Sunday’s Game

While the Minnesota Vikings wll be without quarterback Kirk Cousins in Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, the Packers won’t exactly be playing at full strength either. On Friday, the Packers ruled out star cornerback Jaire Alexander for Sunday’s game. The Pro Bowl cornerback was recently activated...
NFL
FanSided

Kirk Cousins’ dad likes tweet saying Mike Zimmer should be fired

As the 2022 offseason inches closer for the Minnesota Vikings, the father of Kirk Cousins is making his feelings about Mike Zimmer public. Anyone who has decent vision in at least one of their eyes can see that Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and quarterback Kirk Cousins don’t have the greatest relationship in the world.
NFL
The Spun

1 Ex-Packers Star Has No Relationship With Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and Greg Jennings had a strong connection on the football field. However, that connection quickly fell apart once Jennings left the Green Bay Packers. In a recent interview with the Pioneer Press, Jennings had an update on his friendship with Rodgers. It turns out his relationship with Rodgers is “non-existent.”
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Justin Jefferson Has Made the Kirk Cousins Decision More Complicated

At first blush, it seems like Justin Jefferson’s continued ascendance means that the Minnesota Vikings will have to move on from Kirk Cousins. The maligned quarterback is on the wrong side of 30. He has only one playoff win to his name since signing the first fully guaranteed deal in NFL history four years ago. And it feels wrong to pair the league’s most staid quarterback with Minnesota’s most exciting receiver this side of Randy Moss.
NFL
PackerCentral

Packers-Vikings Will Be One of Coldest in Lambeau History

GREEN BAY, Wis. – When the Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, it will be one of the coldest games in Lambeau Field history. At kickoff, according to the National Weather Service, it will be 6 degrees with a wind chill of minus-4. By game’s end, it could be 0 with a wind chill of minus-12. According to Luke Sampe of Green Bay TV station WFRV, it will be 6 with a wind chill of minus-10 at kickoff.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Our Staff Prediction for Vikings at Packers

The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Green Bay is ready. Minnesota can improve to 8-8 after Week 17 if they knock off the 12-3 Packers, who are fighting for NFC homefield advantage in the playoffs. The writers at VikingsTerritory predict the Vikings will lose...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Mike Zimmer Announces Vikings Starting QB For Packers Game

Earlier today, Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. This news couldn’t have come at a better time for Mike Zimmer and his Minnesota squad as QB1 Kirk Cousins was moved to the list with a positive test this morning. Just a couple hours after...
NFL
On3.com

Matt LaFleur makes bold proclamation on Davante Adams' future

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams might only be in his eighth season in the NFL, but that won’t stop head coach Matt LaFleur from making some bold proclamations. In fact, LaFleur went so far as to say that Adams has the tools, skillset and mindset to be a potential Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee.
NFL
Packers.com

Aaron Rodgers practices Friday; Packers rule out three for Sunday

GREEN BAY – Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (toe) was back at practice Friday, his first on-field work since practicing in a limited capacity on Dec. 10. Meanwhile, Green Bay has ruled out cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder), and tackles David Bakhtiari (knee) and Billy Turner (knee) for Sunday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (back) is questionable after returning to practice on Friday.
NFL
Boston Herald

4 things we learned from the Chicago Bears, including Allen Robinson’s plan to return against the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers’ nagging toe injury

The Chicago Bears on Thursday continued preparation for the Green Bay Packers with more positive news on the health front: Veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson practiced again and said he expects to play Sunday night at Lambeau Field. Here are four things we learned at Halas Hall. 1. It has...
CBS Sports

Vikings vs. Packers odds, line, spread: Sunday Night Football picks, prediction from model on 134-96 run

The Minnesota Vikings (7-8) and Green Bay Packers (12-3) will face off in an NFC North contest on Sunday Night Football. The Packers defeated the Cleveland Browns in a Christmas Day battle in Week 16. Minnesota took a tough loss to the Rams but are still fighting to secure a spot in the NFC playoff bracket. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is reportedly out due to COVID-19.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers activate 5 players from COVID-19 reserve list

The Green Bay Packers are getting back five players from the COVID-19 reserve list before Sunday’s showdown with the Minnesota Vikings. The team brought back safety Henry Black, outside linebackers Tipa Galeai and LaDarius Hamilton (practice squad) and cornerbacks Kevin King and Shemar Jean-Charles from the reserve list on Friday.
NFL
FanSided

Randall Cobb’s wife shares incredible story of his perseverance from injury

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb could return from injury by the time the playoffs begin. Cobb was back practicing earlier this week, despite the fact he’s dealing with a core muscle injury that usually brings with it an eight-week recovery time. The veteran wideout has been through the ringer injury-wise, but his commitment to the Packers and longtime friend and quarterback Aaron Rodgers could help give Green Bay an added weapon come playoff time.
NFL
