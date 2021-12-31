Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, which means he will miss Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers

Cousins said before the season he is unvaccinated, meaning he is tested every day. According to NFL Network, Cousins self-reported symptoms and was later positive.

Like his fellow unvaccinated signal-caller Carson Wentz of the Indianapolis Colts, the timing couldn't be worse for Cousins and the Vikings. After last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Vikings fell out of the NFC Wild Card race and would need help to make the playoffs. Beating Aaron Rodgers (also unvaccinated) and the current No. 1 seed Packers was already going to be a tall task.

Kirk Cousins will miss Sunday's important game against the Packers. David Berding, Getty Images

Without Cousins, the Vikings are expected to start backup Sean Mannion, who cleared COVID-19 protocol on Friday. Rookie Kellen Mond and Kyle Sloter are also on the roster.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID, will miss Packers game