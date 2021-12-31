ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas tests positive for COVID-19

By Casey Murray
 2 days ago
Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas' office announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

A spokesperson said that the mayor is now quarantining in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance.

Lucas said in a statement that he frequently tests because of his role in the city that causes him to often interact with others, and a positive result came back on Thursday.

“Throughout the pandemic, I have been regularly tested for COVID-19 due to my frequent interaction with the public. While results earlier this week were negative, last night I tested positive for COVID-19," Lucas said. "I am fully vaccinated and have received my booster dose, and because of that, I am experiencing few symptoms."

In an interview with KSHB 41 News Lucas said that so far his wife has tested negative, and he is quarantining away from her and his child.

"My wife tested negative which is outstanding. I think we’ll test again in a few days to make sure she’s alright. Our baby, I just heard him on the phone, and it sounds like he’s talkative and happy and not having any indication of infection," he said.

Lucas said while he is experiencing mild symptoms, not everyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is in the same situation.

"For the most part I feel okay. I maybe sound a little stuffy, but more than anything, I’m doing alright and I just hope people can see the difference between the fact that there are hospitals that are filled up with people who are unvaccinated and who are dealing with very serious challenges, versus folks perhaps in my position."

Lucas advised anyone with concerns of COVID-19 to stay home until they have a chance to get tested. He said he is thankful he was able to get tested before his New Year's Eve plans Friday.

"I’m glad we didn’t put hundreds of people at risk tonight. That’s the importance of testing and doing the right thing."

He emphasized caution going into 2022.

"I thank all of our healthcare workers who continue their work to serve our community," Lucas said. "Let’s help them—and each other—by encouraging all in our lives who are not yet vaccinated or boosted to make it a priority today and to use caution as we ring in the New Year.”

Angel23
1d ago

Here! here! kind people since he received the series of jabs💉.And still gets the same illnesses. The jabs should be considered, worthless! Aside of providing some other scheduled hidden agenda. Again, this is December. The weather is, "Not" consistently cold but the temperatures are "All" over the place. GOD was accurate when he said, "You will not know by the seasons". What I don't believe is taking the jab🚫💉to become eligible for an infection!!

Reply
3
