UPMC discusses new monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is distributing 4,500 courses of FDA-authorized prescription pills intended to help high-risk COVID-19 patients ward off serious illness, the state Department of Health announced Friday. Paxlovid, Pfizer’s antiviral drug, and Molnupiravir, Merck’s antiviral medicine, were recently authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use in patients with risk factors for serious disease caused by COVID-19. The medicines started arriving at pharmacies Thursday, and the state said it is working with clinics, pharmacies and long-term care facilities to distribute the medications statewide over the next two weeks. While vaccines, booster shots and testing are considered the best...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO