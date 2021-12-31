UPMC discusses new monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Potentially groundbreaking new research has discovered a new nanoparticle released by cells, dubbed a “supermere.” Even more intriguing, researchers from Vanderbilt University Medical Center say supermeres contain enzymes, proteins, and genetic material associated with some of the nastiest ailments known to humanity — including cancer, Alzheimer’s, cardiovascular disease, and even COVID-19. Study authors report this discovery is a major step forward in modern science’s understanding of the role extracellular vesicles and nanoparticles play in transporting important chemical “messages” between cells, both in times of robust health and when we’re fighting a disease.
