UPMC discusses new monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19

By Editorials
wtae.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — One of the newest drugs available to fight COVID-19 has arrived at UPMC. Evushield received the FDA's emergency use authorization earlier this month. It is specifically for those...

www.wtae.com

CBS Baltimore

Maryland Begins Offering FDA-Authorized Pills To Treat COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is distributing 4,500 courses of FDA-authorized prescription pills intended to help high-risk COVID-19 patients ward off serious illness, the state Department of Health announced Friday. Paxlovid, Pfizer’s antiviral drug, and Molnupiravir, Merck’s antiviral medicine, were recently authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use in patients with risk factors for serious disease caused by COVID-19. The medicines started arriving at pharmacies Thursday, and the state said it is working with clinics, pharmacies and long-term care facilities to distribute the medications statewide over the next two weeks. While vaccines, booster shots and testing are considered the best...
Knowridge Science Report

Two at-home COVID-19 treatments are available

This week, the FDA authorized two oral antivirals for the treatment of COVID-19 in certain patients. The first is Pfizer’s Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir tablets and ritonavir tablets, co-packaged for oral use). It is authorized for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and...
abc27 News

UPMC begins administering COVID-19 prevention treatment, supply limited

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC has started to administer a treatment that prevents COVID-19 infection, but its supply is extremely limited. AstraZeneca’s Evusheld was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. UPMC received about 1/4 of the supply of the monoclonal antibody cocktail Pennsylvania received. The medical system is focusing on the immunocompromised. […]
studyfinds.org

Newly discovered nanoparticle linked to COVID, cancer, dementia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Potentially groundbreaking new research has discovered a new nanoparticle released by cells, dubbed a “supermere.” Even more intriguing, researchers from Vanderbilt University Medical Center say supermeres contain enzymes, proteins, and genetic material associated with some of the nastiest ailments known to humanity — including cancer, Alzheimer’s, cardiovascular disease, and even COVID-19. Study authors report this discovery is a major step forward in modern science’s understanding of the role extracellular vesicles and nanoparticles play in transporting important chemical “messages” between cells, both in times of robust health and when we’re fighting a disease.
arcamax.com

COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy gets even harder to find in Michigan

DETROIT — The supply of monoclonal antibodies has grown increasingly tight in Michigan as the omicron coronavirus variant spreads, pushing some health care systems to further restrict eligibility for a treatment that reduces the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19. "The demand still dramatically outpaces the supply," said Dr. Bruce Muma, president and CEO of the Henry Ford Health System Physician Network.
Phramalive.com

Backed by Strong Survival, Janssen Submits BLA for Multiple Myeloma Drug

The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson submitted a Biologics License Application (BLA) for its teclistamab to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The drug, which is being developed for relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma, is an off-the-shelf, T-cell redirecting, bispecific antibody that targets B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) and CD3.
WPXI Pittsburgh

UPMC chief medical officer talks omicron variant, what to expect in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — COVID-19 cases are soaring, and the omicron variant is now in our community as families travel and get together in groups for the holidays. The Allegheny County Health Department says omicron cases have been here since roughly Dec. 10, but they weren’t officially identified until Dec. 23. Dr. Debra Bogen, the Allegheny County Health Department director, says cases are expected to rise rapidly in the coming days and weeks.
PITTSBURGH, PA

