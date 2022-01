Missing Atlanta girl Zariya Guthrie

Atlanta police have located a 12-year-old girl reported missing Thursday night.

Police say Zariya Guthrie was last seen around 6 p.m. in the area of Middleton Road.

Police say she walked away from her older siblings that were watching her.

Police have not said where Zariya was found, just that she is safe.

