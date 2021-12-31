ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Munn shared the first photo of John Mulaney with their son on Instagram

By Samantha Grindell
 2 days ago
Olivia Munn shared a photo of John Mulaney and their son Malcolm.

  • Olivia Munn shared a photo of John Mulaney with their son on Thursday.
  • The couple welcomed Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney in November.
  • Munn and Mulaney were first spotted together in public in June 2021.

Olivia Munn shared the first photo of John Mulaney and their son on Instagram.

Munn and Mulaney welcomed Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney in November, according to People Magazine .

They each shared photos of their newborn on December 24 to formally announce his birth.

"Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney," Mulaney captioned his photo. "He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet. I'm very in love with him and his whole deal."

And on Thursday, Munn shared a photo of Mulaney and Malcolm to her Instagram story, giving their fans a first glimpse of the comedian as a father.

The photo was one in a series of photos and clips Munn shared of her family making Bánh bao, a Vietnamese bun.

In the picture, Malcolm sits in a pot as Mulaney holds the lid over his head, seeming to joke that his son is the meal.

John Mulaney and his son Malcolm.

"Lol daddy's new Bánh bao recipe," Munn wrote on the photo, underscoring the humorous shot.

Munn shared a second photo that offered a close-up view of Malcolm's face.

"Adora-bao," Munn wrote on the photo.

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn welcomed their son in November.

Mulaney announced he and Munn were expecting a child during an appearance on NBC's "Late Night" in September.

During the show, Mulaney spoke candidly about his relationship with Munn and how she supported him through his recovery from addiction to alcohol, cocaine, and prescription drugs, for which he completed 60 days in rehab in February 2021.

"She got to date me right out of recovery, which is what they call a reverse catch," Mulaney told host Seth Meyers. "... It is a very lucky thing to have met this woman."

"I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful," he added. "She's kind of held my hand through that hell."

Munn and Mulaney were first publicly spotted together in June 2021 in photos published by People . Mulaney had announced he was ending his marriage to Anna Marie Tendler in May 2021.

