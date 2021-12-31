ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

China’s Tencent builds stake in UK digital bank Monzo

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Chinese gaming and social media company Tencent Holdings Ltd has taken a small stake in Britain’s Monzo as part of a fundraising, the digital bank said on Friday, just weeks after it fetched...

985theriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

China harvests masses of data on Western targets, documents show

China is turning a major part of its internal Internet-data surveillance network outward, mining Western social media, including Facebook and Twitter, to equip its government agencies, military and police with information on foreign targets, according to a Washington Post review of hundreds of Chinese bidding documents, contracts and company filings.
CHINA
AFP

Foreign businesses worry as China food import law kicks in

Getting wine, chocolate, and coffee into China could get even harder from Saturday, with new import restrictions adding fresh hurdles for foreign companies bringing products into the world's largest market for food and drink. But now coffee, alcohol, honey, olive oil, chocolate and several other products will also be scrutinised.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Chinese#Tencent Holdings Ltd#Sky News#Tesla Inc#Snap Inc
The Independent

China ‘renames’ 15 places in India in latest spat between the two powers

China has “renamed” 15 places in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India, in a region which Beijing claims is ‘South Tibet’.China’s civil affairs ministry announced that it had “standardised” in Chinese characters and Tibetan and Roman alphabets, the names of 15 places in Zangnan or South Tibet, according to a report by the state-run Global Times daily.The places included eight residential areas, four mountains, two rivers and a mountain pass. It is the latest spat between the two major Asian powers.However, Delhi pushbacked on the “invented names” and said did not change the fact that the place would “always...
INDIA
CNBC

China warns Walmart over alleged removal of Xinjiang-sourced products from stores

China's anti-graft agency on Friday accused Walmart of "stupidity and shorted-sightedness" after reports that its membership-based chain Sam's Club had removed Xinjiang-sourced products from stores. The Chinese government has been under scrutiny for its treatment of Uyghurs and other minority Muslims in Xinjiang. Other companies, including H&M and Intel, have...
ECONOMY
protocol.com

China’s 7 top tech trends to watch in 2022

2021 has been a year of Beijing delivering full-on strikes against China’s tech industry. From antitrust to data security, online lending to crypto mining and online gaming to online learning, regulators have hit it all, and next year we can expect another parade of moves against China’s tech giants. But China’s tech entrepreneurs are resilient and (still) innovative. They will break new ground while staying in line with Beijing’s policy priorities.
TECHNOLOGY
investing.com

UK's Terra Firma plans to sell Annington Homes at $12 billion valuation- Sky News

(Reuters) -Private equity firm Terra Firma is in talks to sell residential property company Annington Homes, with any deal expected to value the British defence ministry's landlord at over 9 billion pounds ($12.18 billion) including debt, Sky News reported on Saturday. Annington is one of the largest private owners of...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
Reuters

India's Reliance to buy UK's Faradion for 100 mln pounds

BENGALURU, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) said on Friday its solar unit will buy sodium ion battery technology provider Faradion Ltd for 100 million pounds including debt. (This story was refiled to correct typographical error in first paragraph) Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

China's Huawei Says 2021 Revenues Down Almost 30%, Sees Challenges Ahead

BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, battered by U.S. sanctions, expects 2021 revenue to have declined nearly 30% and predicted continued challenges in the New Year. Revenue for the year is expected to be 634 billion yuan ($99.48 billion), rotating chairman Guo Ping said in a...
ECONOMY
AFP

India's year of the unicorn: Startups in spotlight of 2021 tech boom

Sumit Gupta has had a big year -- turning 30, getting married and seeing his startup become one of India's newest tech unicorns. Hampered by the coronavirus pandemic and too busy expanding and getting funding for his cryptocurrency platform CoinDCX, his team finally grabbed a few days on the beach in Goa to celebrate recently. "That was very delightful to everyone," Gupta told AFP. "It's been a very, very exciting journey. I've learned a lot... The future of India is very bright." This year 44 Indian unicorns -- privately held startups valued at more than $1 billion -- were minted as investors piled money into a country long overlooked despite its vast potential.
BUSINESS
AFP

Sanction hit Huawei says revenues down 29 percent this year

Chinese telecom giant Huawei said on Friday its annual revenue had fallen by nearly a third from the previous year, as it continued to be weighed down by US sanctions that have hit its smartphone sales. Huawei has been caught in the crossfire of a US-China trade and technology rivalry after the administration of former president Donald Trump moved to cripple the company over concerns it could pose a cybersecurity and espionage threat. The firm's revenue for this year fell by 29 percent year-on-year to 634 billion yuan ($99.5 billion), said rotating chairman Guo Ping in an annual new year message. "In 2021, despite all the trials and tribulations, we worked hard to create tangible value for our customers and local communities," Guo said.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

China's reliance on Middle East oil increases: Report

Beijing [China], December 31 (ANI): China's reliance on Middle East oil increases despite its efforts to get to an "ecological civilization" that relies less on fossil fuels and more on renewable energy. As the world's largest oil importer seeks to become greener and more self-reliant, one might expect a shift...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

HSBC gets approval to buy out China life insurance joint venture

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) said on Thursday it had received regulatory approval in China to take full ownership of its life insurance joint venture in the country, as it continues to expand its non-core banking services. HSBC has got clearance from the Shanghai office of the China...
ECONOMY
985theriver.com

China commerce ministry expects retail sales to reach around 50 trln yuan by 2025

BEIJING (Reuters) – China expects its retail sales to reach around 50 trillion yuan by 2025, the Ministry of Commerce said on Friday. China will further strengthen the effect of consumption on economic development in the next five years, the commerce miniStry said in notice outlining ITS domestic trade plan for 2021-2025.
RETAIL
Reuters

Didi revenue falls as China's regulatory crackdown hits business

Dec 29 (Reuters) - China's ride-hailing firm Didi Global on Wednesday reported a 1.7% decline in third-quarter revenue, as its domestic business took a hit from a regulatory crackdown. Daniel Zhang, the chief executive officer of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding , who had served as a director on...
BUSINESS
985theriver.com

India’s Serum Institute applies for full approval of Covishield vaccine

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Serum Institute Of India has applied to the country’s drug regulator and the health ministry for full market authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, the company’s chief executive said in a tweet on Friday. Serum Institute produces AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine under the brand name...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy