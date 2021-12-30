Fleming tops Augusta for 7th at MCIT

Fleming County’s Jayden Argo goes up for two points during Thursday’s seventh place game at the MCIT. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

One was exiting their tournament with a win, the other was exiting with three losses.

Fleming County was able to take the battle of the Panthers as they topped Augusta 81-64 on Thursday in the seventh place game of the MCIT.

Fleming’s efficiency offensively was the difference, dishing out 23 assists to just eight turnovers and shooting 61 percent from the field.

“Very unselfish group, they’re fun to coach and fun to watch,” Panthers coach Buddy Biggs said.

A balanced effort helped, four Fleming players in double figures led by Adam Hargett’s 22 points. Jayden Argo followed with 20 points and named Player of the Game, Larkin McKee adding 18 points, five rebounds and five assists and later named to the All-Tournament team while Seth Hickerson chipped in 15 points and six rebounds.

Having lost two games in the previous days losing fourth quarter leads, the Panthers made sure that wouldn’t happen on Thursday with a 27-point outburst and outscoring Augusta 27-16.

“Felt like we had two awesome opportunities kind of let slip through our fingers. I don’t want to take anything away from Collins and Perry County, they’re great teams. Felt like we competed with them and had a great chance to win, just didn’t do it and we wanted to come out today and make a statement,” Biggs said.

Fleming set the tone early by jumping out to a 33-19 lead in the first half. Augusta came to life after facing their third double-digit first half deficit in as many days, closing the half on a 14-4 run to get within 37-33 by the break.

Fleming’s lead stayed within five to eight through the majority of the third and headed to the fourth with a 54-48 lead.

Augusta’s defense didn’t show much resistance in the fourth, the Panthers pouring in 27 points to seal the deal.

“I was disappointed today because I really thought it would be a good game to the end. Maybe fatigue, the wear and tear of playing seven guys in a three-day span. I don’t know, it’s not the first time we’ve played in a Christmas tournament and didn’t win a game. It’s about getting better, we didn’t get in this to win it. We got in this to get better, move forward and prepare for the Class A tournament that’s a few days away,” Panthers coach Jason Hinson said.

The Panthers close the tournament with three straight losses and now sit at 7-7 on the season.

They were led by Kason Hinson with 17 points and seven rebounds. Conner Snapp hit all five of his 3-point attempts and scored 15 points, LJ Conner named to the All-Tournament team and finishing with 15 points while Chase Archibald added 10. While Snapp hit all five of his 3-point attempts, the rest of the team shot 3-for-22 from beyond the arc.

“If we’re making shots, we’re in a lot of games, but if we missed some shots early we’re in trouble. We’ve got to get tougher, we gave up over 80 points a game here. That’s unacceptable,” Hinson said. “We’ve got to figure out a defense we can run. Right now we’re struggling. We’ll fix the things we need to fix. They need to figure out the chemistry part, getting used to playing without Riley and all those things that come along the way.”

Fleming heads into the new year with a 8-4 record.

“Our kids confidence is sky high. We believe, these kids are believing now. Doesn’t mean we’re going to win them all, but we believe if we go out there and we can compete with these guys and if we can execute in the fourth quarter like we did today we can win,” Biggs said. “Very proud of these kids. They’ve been in the weight room, they’re committed. We’re trying to get there. We’re giving them a few days off and they want to know when they can get back in the gym. These kids love to compete, love to get after it and they’re an absolute joy to coach.”

FLEMING COUNTY 81, AUGUSTA 64

AUGUSTA — 17-16-15-16 — 64

FLEMING COUNTY — 24-13-17-27 — 81

Scoring

Augusta (64) — Kason Hinson 17, Snapp 15, Conner 13, Archibald 10, Kylan Hinson 4, Bach 3, Young 2

Fleming County (81) — Hargett 22, Argo 20, McKee 18, Hickerson 15, Jolly 4, High 2

Game Stats

Field Goals: Augusta 24/54, Fleming 35/57

3-Pointers: Augusta 8/27, Fleming 9/19

Free Throws: Augusta 8/10, Fleming 2/5

Rebounds: Augusta 24 (Kason Hinson 7), Fleming 29 (Hickerson 6)

Assists: Augusta 12, Fleming 23

Steals: Augusta 4, Fleming 6

Turnovers: Augusta 10, Fleming 8

Personal Fouls: Augusta 8, Fleming 10

Records: Augusta 7-7, Fleming County 8-4