ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinsdale, IL

How high did Hinsdale junior tennis player Winston Stangle rank in Boys' 16 doubles bracket by week ending Oct. 16?

By DuPage Policy Journal
dupagepolicyjournal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHinsdale tennis player Winston Stangle won 801 points playing doubles tournaments in the junior Boys’ 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Oct. 16. They...

dupagepolicyjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
dupagepolicyjournal.com

Alexander Kotarski ranks 904th in Boys’ 16 bracket in week ending Dec. 18

Hinsdale tennis player Alexander Kotarski is ranked 904th in the junior Boys’ 16 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Dec. 18. They had 749 total points, split between 721 single points and 187 double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent of singles points and 15 percent of doubles points plus any bonus points earned.
HINSDALE, IL
dupagepolicyjournal.com

How did Amir Khan from Hinsdale place in Boys’ 12 USTA standings in the week ending Dec. 25?

Hinsdale tennis player Amir Khan is ranked 209th in the junior Boys’ 12 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Dec. 25. They had 1,809 total points, split between 1,484 single points and 810 double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent of singles points and 15 percent of doubles points plus any bonus points earned.
HINSDALE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hinsdale, IL
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Sports
Hinsdale, IL
Sports
CBS LA

UCLA Men’s Basketball Game At Stanford Postponed Due To COVID-19 Protocols

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA men’s upcoming game at Stanford has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the team said Sunday. The game was canceled for detected infections with Stanford’s program. A new date for the game — previously scheduled for January 6th — has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, the Bruins rescheduled a previously postponed home game against Arizona State to January 5th at 7:30 p.m. PST. This will be their first game back on the court since December 11, when a rash of COVID-19 infections and players, coaches and staff being placed into protocols. UPCOMING: Arizona State at UCLA, on Wednesday (Jan. 5). ⏰: 7:30 p.m. (PT)📺: @FS1 pic.twitter.com/BYge8n3ylf — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) January 2, 2022 That game had previously been set to be played on January 1st. “Fans with tickets for the previously scheduled date (Jan. 1) for this game can show their tickets for admission on Wednesday, Jan. 5. For any questions regarding tickets, please contact UCLA’s Central Ticket Office at cto@tickets.ucla.edu,” the school said on its website. Despite not playing in over a month, the Bruins have only fallen one spot in the AP Top 25 rankings, from No. 4 to No. 5.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy