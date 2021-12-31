ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia health officials distributing first shipment of COVID-19 antiviral pills

By Mallory Harris
 2 days ago

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – The first shipment of antiviral COVID-19 pills has arrived in Georgia and is being allocated to select pharmacies across the state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

State health officials say the federal government is limiting the initial supply of Molnupiravir and Paxlovid, but distribution is expected to increase in the coming weeks.

Georgia shatters COVID-19 case record amid rapid surge

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services made initial allocations through a partnership with Walmart, Walgreens, and Good Neighbor Pharmacy Group. A list of individual pharmacies currently carrying the oral treatments can be found at https://dph.georgia.gov/dph-covid-19-guidance .

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for Merck’s Molnupiravir and Pfizer’s Paxlovid pills in late December. The FDA currently recommends the treatments for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are at risk for developing severe illness. Health officials say both treatments should be administered within five days of symptom onset. Both require a prescription.

State health officials, Piedmont Columbus Regional urge people not to seek standard COVID-19 testing at local ERs

Federal and state health officials say antiviral pills should not be used as a preventative treatment and are not a substitute for getting vaccinated.

Georgians aged 5 and older are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Georgians over 16 years old are eligible for booster doses, six months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series or two months after their first Johnson & Johnson vaccine. A list of COVID-19 vaccination locations is available at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine .

Troup County schools ‘committed to return to in-person education’ amid rise in COVID-19 cases

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Troup County School System officials have announced students will return to in-person learning Tuesday, Jan. 4, despite a recent rise in COVID-19 cases. “While there is a rise in COVID-19 cases in Troup County, we are committed to a return to in-person education,” said Troup County Schools Superintendent Brian Shumate […]
Alabama reaches a point in pandemic never before seen

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — We’re nearly two years since the pandemic began and Alabama could be saying goodbye to 2021 with the highest COVID-19 numbers the state has ever seen. According to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, the number of cases reported in Alabama and the positivity rate are now the […]
Columbus Health Department prepares for uptick in COVID-19 testing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- Due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the Columbus Health Department has moved its testing site to the Columbus Civic Center. Columbus Health Department Public Relations Coordinator Pam Kirkland told News 3 they moved testing to the Civic Center to accommodate everyone who wants to get tested. “Well we’ve seen an […]
State health officials, Piedmont Columbus Regional urge people not to seek standard COVID-19 testing at local ERs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — State and local health officials are urging people who suspect they might have the COVID-19 virus from seeking testing at hospital emergency rooms. “To help keep hospital emergency departments open to treat medical emergencies, individuals seeking COVID testing should not go to hospital emergency departments, unless they are experiencing severe COVID-19 […]
GA Dept. of Driver Services closed until Jan. 4

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – If you’re planning to update your license in the new year, you’ll have to wait a bit. The Georgia Department of Driver Services will be closed until Tuesday, Jan. 4. All DDS locations will be closed through Jan. 3 for tech upgrades. Online services and the DDS2GO app will also be […]
Federal judge stops mask and vaccine mandates in Texas Head Start

LUBBOCK, Texas — A federal judge in Lubbock halted mask and vaccine mandates in the Head Start program within the State of Texas. The ruling by Judge James “Wesley” Hendrix came Friday (New Year’s Eve). Lubbock ISD and the state sued the Biden Administration in mid-December for a nationwide temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. […]
