Watch: Kim Kardashian Talks ONE Regret With Kanye West. While playing the waiting game, Kanye "Ye" West is also playing the dating game. Despite his public plea for ex Kim Kardashian to "run right back" to him amid their pending divorce and her budding romance with Pete Davidson, the rap artist has continued to see other women. On the night of Saturday, New Year's Day, Ye, 44, was spotted with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, 31, at a the restaurant Carbone in Miami, as seen in photos posted by TMZ. The outlet quoted a source close to him as saying the two are not serious and that he is embracing single life.

