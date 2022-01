North American techno imprint Heist Mode packs a punch with 15 energetic tunes on the second volume of their self-titled compilation series. Techno is a genre that has only continued to thrive in the vast electronic music scene. While the melodic side of the spectrum has made its way into the hearts and minds of many new listeners over the course of the past few years, the peak hour, fast-paced energy has also begun to take hold of souls as well. As techno lovers in North America continue to immerse themselves in the rave-ready sound, new labels have begun to pop up as well – one of which is Heist Mode.

