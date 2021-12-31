Mexican peso rises to above one-month highs, ends 2021 lower

Dec 31 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso gained on Friday to above one-month highs in its last trading day of the year amid fewer concerns about the economic impact of a rise in coronavirus infections. An index of Latin American stocks and currencies ended the year lower.

The peso rose 0.5% in thin holiday trading to gain for the fourth consecutive session, capping off a difficult year for emerging currencies.

The currency of the oil-exporter has lost 2.4% this year, but is the best performer among its Latin American peers primarily on crude oil strength. Oil prices were set to post their biggest annual gains since at least 2016, spurred by the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic slump and producer restraint.

Brazil's real ,, Chilean, Colombian and Argentine pesos were all down between 7.2% and 22% this year.

The real dropped for the fifth consecutive year as fiscal concerns rose about populist policies by President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of elections next year coupled with fears that higher local interest rates could affect economic growth. However, it fared better than most regional peers except the Mexican peso.

"Tightening is set to continue well into 2022 – we expect at least another 325bps in hikes by June 2022," wrote analysts at TS Lombard in a note last week.

"The recent deterioration of Brazil’s fiscal framework will likely lead to a structurally higher neutral level of real rates in Brazil."

MSCI's index of emerging market currencies (.MILA00000CUS) and stocks (.MILA00000PUS) were set to drop for the second straight year.

The U.S. Federal Reserve signaling tighter monetary policy next year, rising local inflation pressures and a loss of risk appetite due to surging coronavirus infections is expected to weigh on emerging market assets.

The broader EM index (.MSCIEF) is on track to close about 4.6% lower on the year, compared with a more than 25% rise in the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 (.SPX).

Peru's sol inched 0.1% higher, while ending the year 9.9% lower. MMG Ltd's (1208.HK) Las Bambas mine on Thursday said it would restart operations after reaching a deal with a Peruvian community that blocked a transport road for a month, forcing it to halt copper output. read more

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1545 GMT:

Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.