ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Mexican peso rises to above one-month highs, ends 2021 lower

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

Dec 31 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso gained on Friday to above one-month highs in its last trading day of the year amid fewer concerns about the economic impact of a rise in coronavirus infections. An index of Latin American stocks and currencies ended the year lower.

The peso rose 0.5% in thin holiday trading to gain for the fourth consecutive session, capping off a difficult year for emerging currencies.

The currency of the oil-exporter has lost 2.4% this year, but is the best performer among its Latin American peers primarily on crude oil strength. Oil prices were set to post their biggest annual gains since at least 2016, spurred by the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic slump and producer restraint.

Brazil's real ,, Chilean, Colombian and Argentine pesos were all down between 7.2% and 22% this year.

The real dropped for the fifth consecutive year as fiscal concerns rose about populist policies by President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of elections next year coupled with fears that higher local interest rates could affect economic growth. However, it fared better than most regional peers except the Mexican peso.

"Tightening is set to continue well into 2022 – we expect at least another 325bps in hikes by June 2022," wrote analysts at TS Lombard in a note last week.

"The recent deterioration of Brazil’s fiscal framework will likely lead to a structurally higher neutral level of real rates in Brazil."

MSCI's index of emerging market currencies (.MILA00000CUS) and stocks (.MILA00000PUS) were set to drop for the second straight year.

The U.S. Federal Reserve signaling tighter monetary policy next year, rising local inflation pressures and a loss of risk appetite due to surging coronavirus infections is expected to weigh on emerging market assets.

The broader EM index (.MSCIEF) is on track to close about 4.6% lower on the year, compared with a more than 25% rise in the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 (.SPX).

Peru's sol inched 0.1% higher, while ending the year 9.9% lower. MMG Ltd's (1208.HK) Las Bambas mine on Thursday said it would restart operations after reaching a deal with a Peruvian community that blocked a transport road for a month, forcing it to halt copper output. read more

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1545 GMT:

Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
mining.com

Gold price set for worst year since 2015

Gold is set to end 2021 the same way it spent much of the year: little movement and tottering along somewhere in the vicinity of $1,800 an ounce. This represents a sharp contrast to 2020, when the economic turbulence of the covid-19 pandemic drove the metal’s price to record levels as investors sought safe haven for their money.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Global Markets in 2021: Recoveries, reflation and wrecking balls

LONDON/NEW YORK, Dec 31 (Reuters) - For global financial markets, the second year of the COVID pandemic has been nearly as dramatic as the first. The stocks bulls have stayed firmly in charge, surging energy and food prices have turbo-charged inflation, rattling the bond markets, while China has seen $1 trillion wipeouts in its heavyweight tech and property sectors.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Financial World

Gold clocks yearly drop amid steep lack in safe-haven appeal

On Friday, the precious yellow metal gold prices had marked off their worst yearly declines since 2015, mostly heaved down by a year-end resurgence in US Dollar allure as the bullion appeared to have lost its safe-haven appeal amid growing appetite for riskier assets despite a robust build-up in price pressures.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Chinese factory activity edges higher in December

Chinese factory activity edged higher in December as supply disruptions eased and export demand weakened, a survey showed Friday.The monthly purchasing managers’ index issued by the national statistics agency and an industry group gained to 50.3 from November’s 50.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity accelerating.Chinese manufacturing has been hampered by shortages of some components including semiconductors and disruptions in shipping. Some areas ordered factories to shut down temporarily starting in September to meet official energy efficiency targets.A measure of new orders improved to 49.7 from November’s 49.4, according to the China Federation of...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Tech stocks in Hong Kong surge in shortened trading day for multiple Asia-Pacific markets

Hong Kong stocks led gains among major Asia-Pacific markets on Friday, with Chinese tech stocks in the city soaring. China's factory activity saw an acceleration in growth during December, with the official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) coming in at 50.3 for that month from November's reading of 50.1, according to data released Friday by the country's National Bureau of Statistics.
STOCKS
CNBC

Gold marks yearly dip as central banks seek to wean economy off stimulus

Gold faces 'downhill battle' amid rate hikes in 2022- analyst. Gold prices marked their biggest yearly decline since 2015, hemmed in by a resurgent dollar as investors prepared to usher in a new year in which the money supply could be tightened even as the threat of the Omicron coronavirus variant lingers.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Peso#Latin American#Argentine Peso#Inflation#Chilean Peso#Colombian#Ts Lombard#The U S Federal Reserve#Mscief
CNBC

U.S. 10-year Treasury yield finishes 2021 above 1.5%

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield finished 2021 above the 1.5% threshold in a year marked by the Covid pandemic and Federal Reserve policy. The bond market closed at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday for the New Year's Eve holiday. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was little changed...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Stocks inch higher in subdued trading on last day of 2021

Stocks are inching higher in early trading Friday, the final day of what turned out to be another big year on Wall Street. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq were also up 0.1%. The S&P 500, which hit its latest record high on Wednesday, is heading for a gain of more than 27% for the year, or 29% including dividends. That’s nearly as much as the index gained in 2019. Trading was also subdued in overseas markets. U.S. stock trading operates on a regular schedule Friday, but bond trading closes early.
STOCKS
Reuters

Yields dip from one-month highs in light trading

NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields dipped from one-month highs on Thursday, with no major catalysts to drive market direction and many traders out before the New Year’s holiday. Yields rose on Wednesday as the Treasury sold new seven-year notes to weak demand, the...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/MXN drops further below 20.40 as the Mexican peso strengthens

The Mexican peso is among the top performers on the last day of the year and the best of December. USD/MXN extends slide after breaking below 20.45. The USD/MXN is trading at 20.34, the lowest level since November 10, falling for the fourth consecutive day. The Mexican peso strengthened across the board on the last week of the year and pushed the cross further lower.
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Swiss National Bank takes gas off forex purchases during Q3

ZURICH, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank spent 2.79 billion Swiss francs ($3.05 billion) on foreign currencies during the third quarter, data showed on Friday, representing a decrease in its interventions despite the safe haven franc continuing to rise in value. The figure was less than the 5.44...
BUSINESS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Asian shares mixed in scant New Year Eve trading

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were mixed in Asia on Friday after a late slide pulled major indexes into the red on Wall Street, leaving the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly below record highs. Tokyo and many other regional markets were closed. Hong Kong...
MARKETS
Reuters

Indian shares close out 2021 with best gains in four years

BENGALURU, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares on Friday locked in their best year since 2017, driven by an economic recovery from the pandemic-led slump and infusion of massive liquidity, even as valuation concerns and a raging new coronavirus variant brought in some caution towards the year-end. The NSE Nifty...
RETAIL
TheStreet

Stocks End Lower One Day After Record Close

Stocks finished lower Thursday, one day ahead of the last trading day of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 90 points, or 0.25%, to 36,398, while the S&P 500 lost 0.030% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped 0.16%. The Dow and the S&P 500 both reached intraday highs.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

261K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy