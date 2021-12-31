ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

People urged to get COVID test for flu symptoms

classiccountry1070.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoctors in Kansas have a simple message for those who are feeling ill: Get tested. COVID-19 cases are surging...

www.classiccountry1070.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
AOL Corp

Front-line workers describe symptoms they've observed in latest COVID wave

Physicians around the country facing the latest surge of Covid-19 cases, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, have a straightforward message based on what they're seeing in their emergency rooms: Vaccinations and boosters are having a positive effect. “The general trend that I’m seeing is, if you’re boosted and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Flu Symptoms
fox13news.com

COVID, cold or flu? Pay attention to timing, symptoms, doctor says

TAMPA, Fla. - As Florida breaks records for new daily COVID-19 cases and health officials warn of a bleak winter for unvaccinated Americans, the rapid spread of the seemingly milder omicron variant has many asking how to tell the difference between the virus and the flu or the common cold.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Magnolia State Live

Flu is back in America with a vengeance this year, experts say

The U.S. flu season has arrived on schedule after taking a year off, with flu hospitalizations rising and two child deaths reported. Last year’s flu season was the lowest on record, likely because COVID-19 measures — school closures, distancing, masks and canceled travel — prevented the spread of influenza, or because the coronavirus somehow pushed aside other viruses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scotteblog.com

Johns Hopkins Medicine Urges People Not to Go to Emergency Rooms for COVID Testing

Emergency staff ask for help prioritizing care for patients with urgent or emerging medical needs. As the omicron variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus quickly spreads throughout the Baltimore-Washington, D.C., region, Johns Hopkins Medicine reminds those seeking COVID-19 testing that emergency rooms are for emergencies only. Seeking testing at an emergency room — without an urgent or emerging medical need — diverts critical, life-saving resources from people who are truly experiencing an emergency.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
eturbonews.com

COVID, Cold or the Flu? New Way to Tell

Coughs, sniffles and sneezing are commonplace this time of year, yet these symptoms now put people on alert due to the COVID pandemic. If you are sick and symptomatic, you need answers. Innovative Care has expanded their COVID testing clinics to offer a full range of respiratory health testing and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cheddar News

How the CDC Decided to Shorten COVID Quarantines

The CDC's latest update to its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines reduces the isolation period from ten days to just five for people who test positive but are asymptomatic. Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell, regional clinical director at Carbon Health, spoke to Cheddar's Baker Machado about the new guidance. She noted that while the reduced quarantine time "makes sense," the CDC should also require that a person test negative after their quarantine and before interacting with the public. "There is science behind it. We know that the majority of illness happens, or transmission, one to two days before the onset of symptoms and then two to three days as you have symptoms. So there is science behind the reducement of the actual five days," she said.
SCIENCE
iheart.com

CDC Predicts Staggering Number Of COVID Deaths In Next Month

The United States is continuing to see a spike in COVID-19 cases and things don't seem to be slowing down any time soon. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new estimates on coronavirus cases Wednesday (December 29), which predict more than 44,000 Americans could die from the virus during the next month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bucks County Courier Times

Cold, flu or COVID? How to tell your symptoms apart this holiday season

The common cold made an early appearance this summer with an unprecedented uptick of respiratory viruses. Since then, health care providers say cases haven’t slowed down. “You should never underestimate the repertoire and timing of viruses because they’re always around,” said Dr. Len Horovitz, internist and pulmonary specialist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. “I’m seeing just as many colds as I saw this summer, that’s not dying.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy