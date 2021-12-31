ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkins, WV

West Virginia ski resorts scale back operations during incredible warmth

By Bryan Hughes
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jh6AQ_0dZvW67l00

(WOWK) – The temperatures have been incredibly warm and the heat through the month of December will be among the top five in recorded history, in some cases the top two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VhVs2_0dZvW67l00

The ski season started off with some banner snow making at all of the ski resorts in the southern and southeastern part of the state. Timberline, Canaan Valley, Snowshoe and Winterplace all were doing great work with their snow making operations. Then, Mother Nature got in the way.

Elkins, WV which is in the higher part of the state and an official climate site for the National Weather Service, will have its second warmest year on record. The all time record was set just back in 2015. Before that, you have to go back to the 1950s to come even close to this type of warmth.

Once the rain and storms move through Saturday night, a strong cold front will pass through and allow snow making to start back up Sunday night with more snow being made through Wednesday morning. Then snow can be made again next Friday with another big cold front.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22T7FK_0dZvW67l00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ndjMF_0dZvW67l00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Snowshoe, WV
Elkins, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Elkins, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski Resorts#Wowk#Winterplace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOY 12 News

Stonewall Resort hosts ‘Dueling Pianos Experience’

ROANOKE, W.Va. – Stonewall Resort hosted a part rock show, part comedy performance called the ‘Dueling Piano Experience’ on New Year’s Day. The performance took place in the resorts ballroom where there was also a cash bar for attendees. Resort officials said it is a unique and interactive experience with the dueling pianos. Guests were […]
ROANOKE, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
964K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy