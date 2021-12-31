ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

It’s a New Year’s Eve Playmakers podcast

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no #PFTPM this afternoon, given that it’s New Year’s Eve. There will, however, be a last-day-of-2021 Playmakers podcast. It’s the weekly audio companion to Playmakers, a new book about the last 20 years in the NFL. It comes out...

