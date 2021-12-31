The Pick Is In: Bears vs. Giants

The New York Giants are preparing to take on the Chicago Bears having lost each of their last four games. Already down starting quarterback Daniel Jones, and with star running back Saquon Barkley still dealing with the after-effects of his sprained ankle, the Giants’ current offensive situation is already far from ideal. Add in the fact that the Giants’ receivers room is absolutely decimated right now, and there’s the recipe for a potential offensive disaster on Sunday against the Bears.

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO