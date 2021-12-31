The Pick Is In: Bears vs. Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants starting center Billy Price has taken time away from the team and is likely to miss Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears after sharing on social media that his wife, Taylor, suffered a miscarriage 15 weeks into her pregnancy. Price has been away...
The New York Giants are preparing to take on the Chicago Bears having lost each of their last four games. Already down starting quarterback Daniel Jones, and with star running back Saquon Barkley still dealing with the after-effects of his sprained ankle, the Giants’ current offensive situation is already far from ideal. Add in the fact that the Giants’ receivers room is absolutely decimated right now, and there’s the recipe for a potential offensive disaster on Sunday against the Bears.
The Chicago Bears (5-10) will host the New York Giants (4-11) on Sunday, where Chicago will be looking to close out their home slate with a victory. It’s going to be a battle between two bad football teams on Sunday, where it’s a win-win for the Giants, who own the Bears’ first-round selection this season after Chicago traded up to acquire Justin Fields.
Week 17's matchup between the New York Giants and Chicago Bears pits two teams that have already been eliminated from playoff contention, but one still has a vested interest in how the other finishes. The Bears (5-10) broke a three-game losing streak last Sunday with a come-from-behind win in Seattle while New York (4-11) dropped its fourth in a row, falling 34-10 at Philadelphia.
The Giants (4-11) will head to Chicago (5-10) to face the Bears on Sunday afternoon. While this game has no impact on the playoff picture since both teams no longer have any chance to make the playoffs, this game could potentially impact the NFL Draft order. Right now, the Giants have the fifth and eighth (from the Bears) picks. A win will solidify that these picks stay in the top 10, but their pick may move down a bit.
The Bears are going back to where they began, with Andy Dalton returning to his role as starting quarterback Sunday against the Giants. Their best option would be rookie Justin Fields, who needs as much experience as possible, but he was unable to practice fully this week because of an ankle injury. He also missed the game against the Seahawks, which Nick Foles started.
But it's hard to expect the Bears to show up and cover on the road, with their third quarterback, in one of the toughest stadiums in the league to play in.
CHICAGO -- Bears quarterback Andy Dalton will start Sunday in the team's home finale against the New York Giants, coach Matt Nagy said Friday. Dalton got the nod over rookie Justin Fields, who remains hampered by an ankle injury. Last week's starter, Nick Foles, will serve as Dalton's backup, though Nagy didn't rule Fields out from being the No. 3.
The New York Giants return to Soldier Field on Sunday for the third consecutive season. It is the fourth matchup between the two franchises in as many years. The scripts for both teams have been eerily similar in 2021. Both teams have solid defensive units with offenses that hold the success and potential of the team back.
The New York Giants will start Mike Glennon at quarterback against the Chicago Bears, sources told ESPN. Glennon competed with second-year quarterbackJake Fromm this week for the starting job. Giants coach Joe Judge mentioned the possibility of playing both Glennon and Fromm, but that is not the plan Sunday in Chicago, with freezing temperatures and winds that are expected to gust in the 20 mph range.
The Chicago Bears will host the New York Giants on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to start the new year off with a victory. The good news is the Bears will be facing a team that might just be worse than them in the Giants, who will be bringing Mike Glennon to town. That’s right, that Glennon. Which means it’ll be Andy Dalton vs. Mike Glennon, exactly the thing to spice up an otherwise unattractive matchup.
The Bears will host the New York Giants Sunday at Soldier Field in the final home game of the season. Here's how you can watch and listen to the contest, which kicks off at noon (CT): The game will be televised regionally on CBS with Spero Dedes (play-by-play) and Jay
Good morning. Two games left. The Bears took last week’s game against the Seahawks behind, of course, a fourth-quarter comeback by Nick Foles, after he was given the start when Justin Fields was shut down with an ankle injury. Now, Fields is still listed as questionable; however, Matt Nagy announced Andy Dalton as the starter with Foles as the backup.
