Here's What Kevin Durant Said About Exchanging Words With Joel Embiid
During the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid exchanged words, and Durant was asked after the game about what happened.View the original article to see embedded media.
The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Brooklyn Nets 110-102 on Thursday evening, and during the game All-Stars Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid got into a heated exchange.
The clip of what happened can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.
After the game, Durant was asked about the exchange, and the clip of the responses can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.
"We just respect each other so much that natural competitive fire I guess comes out," Durant said.
"Hell no," Durant said when asked if Embiid said anything that crossed the line. "He didn't really say nothing. I think I just was turnt up."
The Nets fell to 23-10 with the loss, and the 76ers improved to 19-16 with the win.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.
Comments / 2