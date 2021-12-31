ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

How to Watch on TV or Stream the 2022 Tournament of Roses Parade

By Selome Hailu
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eXel4_0dZvVpHe00

The Rose Parade is back to ring in the new year, after the 2021 event was cancelled due to the pandemic. With LeVar Burton serving as grand marshal, the 2022 parade will take place on Jan. 1 on Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, Calif.

The celebration begins at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET and will be available to watch on several platforms. Los Angeles’ KTLA (Channel 5), ABC, NBC, Univision, RDF-TV and Hallmark Drama Channel will all provide live coverage. KTLA’s programming will begin at 4 a.m. PT with retrospective footage of the 2012 Tournament of Roses followed by backstage previews and a countdown before Leeza Gibbons, Mark Steines and Micah Ohlman host coverage of this year’s parade as it begins.

On NBC, Chrissy Metz and Mario Lopez will host — the latter replacing Metz’s “This Is Us” co-star Susan Kelechi Watson, who was originally set to co-host but later had to drop out. Migbellis Castellanos, Yarel Ramos and Luis Sandoval will host Univision’s Spanish-language coverage. And over on ABC, ESPN handles the production, with Hannah Storm, Jay Harris and John Naber hosting the parade.

Los Angeles’ KTLA (Channel 5), ABC, NBC and Univision are available either by over-the-air broadcast or cable/satellite, while RDF-TV and Hallmark Drama Channel are available on certain cable and satellite systems. To stream the Rose Parade, cable/satellite subscribers can watch those channels via authenticated platforms. Or many of those channels can be found via live TV streaming services such as Hulu with Live TV, SlingTV, YouTube TV, DirectTV Stream or FuboTV.

The Rose Parade first filled the streets of Pasadena in 1890, and last year’s cancellation was only the fourth in its history. (The first three cancellations were in 1942, 1943 and 1945 due to the Second World War). In 2021, in lieu of the traditional event, the Tournament of Roses Association produced a pre-taped special titled “The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration.”

In an attempt to keep things safe this year, the Tournament of Roses has established a set of COVID-19 protocols in cooperation with the city of Pasadena and the Pasadena Department of Public Health. Attendees 12 and older must present proof of either full vaccination (booster not required) or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event (both PCR lab results and rapid antigen results are acceptable). Vaccination and test results must be presented along with photo ID for those 18 and older, and all attendees above age 2 must wear a mask at all times.

Since 1902, the parade has preceded the Rose Bowl , which is now one of the biggest events in college football. This year the bowl game will be played by the Utah Utes and the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl at 2 p.m. PT.

The theme for the 2022 parade is “Dream. Believe. Achieve,” which was set as the 2021 theme before the event was canceled. Along with the floats, vehicles and equestrian teams in the procession, the parade will also feature LeAnn Rimes as the opening act and Jimmie Allen as the closer, with additional performances throughout including Laine Hardy, Hot 8 Brass Band and several high school and college marching bands.

“I am living, breathing proof that dreams do indeed come true,” Burton said when he was announced as grand marshall of the parade. “I’m a kid from Sacramento, California [who] grew up watching movies and televison, revering the Civil Rights leaders of my time. And this is my life. Never underestimate the power of a dream. There is an absolute link between that which we dream and that which we achieve. And the middle connector is imagination. I believe our imagination in the superpower of human beings.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Variety

Most-Watched Television Networks: Ranking 2021’s Winners and Losers

A tally of the year’s most-watched TV networks seems wildly incomplete in the 2020s without Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus or HBO Max in the mix. But with no real apples-to-apples way of comparing viewership on the streaming platforms to linear consumption, we’ll continue to measure them in different ways, at least for now. In the land of the linear, sports continue to save the day, helping stabilize viewership this year for at least two of the four major broadcast networks. On the flip side, COVID be damned, a year without a contentious political season left most of the...
NFL
Variety

Max Julien, Blaxploitation Icon and Star of ‘The Mack,’ Dies at 88

Max Julien, an actor best known for his lead performance in the 1973 blaxploitation classic “The Mack,” died on Saturday. He was 88 years old. An official cause of death was not immediately available. News of Julien’s death was confirmed by his friend, comic book writer and filmmaker David F. Walker. Walker posted a tribute to the late actor on his Instagram. “I met Max in 1996,” Walker wrote. “He was a great human being and we had so many amazing conversations. He was brilliant and hilarious and charismatic. R.I.P.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by David F. Walker (@mofoman68) Released...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Bobby Bones Says He’s Not Returning to ‘American Idol’ for Season 20

Bobby Bones said on Friday that he will not be returning as a mentor on “American Idol” for the hit competition show’s 20th season. The radio personality and “Dancing With the Stars” winner, who became a full-time mentor on “American Idol” during Season 17, revealed via a now-expired Instagram story that he won’t be returning due to a scheduling conflict with another network. When asked during a fan Q&A why he has recently been in Costa Rica, Bones addressed his absence from “American Idol’s” Season 20 promos. “And some of you noticed, I’m not in the ‘Idol’ promos this season. My contract...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Golden Girls’ Veterans Salute Betty White: ‘If There Was an Opportunity to Laugh, She Found It’

Betty White had a mischievous side, and she loved to have fun and crack jokes on the set of “The Golden Girls.” But there were times when she was all business. Those times were often on Monday mornings. In the early years of the NBC comedy, White, the legendary performer who died this week at the age of 99, would often sit with “Golden Girls” executive producer Tony Thomas and dig into the overnight ratings for the hit sitcom that aired in Saturday time slots for the entirety of its 1985-1992 run. “When I think of Betty, I think of fun,” Thomas...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Pasadena, CA
Pasadena, CA
Entertainment
Variety

‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ Deaths in 2021 Reflect Passage of Time for Network TV

The WJM-TV newsroom is in mourning. Betty White’s death on Dec. 31 marked the fifth major figure from “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” to pass in 2021. Actors Cloris Leachman, Gavin MacLeod, Ed Asner and director Jay Sandrich also died during the year that just ended. The coincidental timing of the losses of these legends underscores the passage of time for the network television business. “Mary Tyler Moore,” “All in the Family,” “MASH” and other early 1970s shows ushered in the era of big ensemble comedy hits destined to endure as classics of the form. TV historian Tim Brooks has dubbed this...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

How to Watch Times Square New Year’s Eve 2022 Free Online

The Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration will again be a less raucous affair — with limited in-person attendance because of a spike in COVID cases — but you can watch all the festivities and music performances live for free, streaming online. The six-hour free livestream, presented without ads, will feature live performances by artists including KT Tunstall, Chlöe, Journey and Karol G. The Times Square New Year’s Eve event kicks off at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday with the ball raising — concluding with the 60-second midnight countdown and the famous ball drop from the top of One Times Square. The...
CHINA
Variety

Remembering Betty White, Whose Timeless Humor Made Her One of the Greatest Comedians in TV History

Betty White, who died Dec. 31 at age 99, was perhaps the greatest comic tactician in the history of television. That’s distinct from comic acting, although White was, of course, a very fine actor. What set White apart was her unerring ability to find not just the joke, but the thing behind the joke: It was as if a special internal radar guided her toward the deflation of vanity. On “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” for instance, her sunny domestic goddess Sue Ann Nivens was purposefully oblivious, and White wrung delicious humor out of Sue Ann’s unwillingness or inability to see...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Amy Schneider Wins Most Consecutive Games of Any Woman in Show’s History

On Wednesday, Amy Schneider won her 21st consecutive game of “Jeopardy!,” making her the first woman in the show’s history to do so. She then broke her own record, winning her 22nd game the next night. The record for most consecutive wins by a woman was previously held by Julia Collins, who had her 20th win in 2014. Schneider reflected on Collins’ legacy on Twitter, where she writes a thread of “post-game thoughts” after each episode airs (though the episodes were all taped in September and October).  “Twenty wins! It happened months ago for me, and I’m still trying to take it...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levar Burton
Person
John Naber
Person
Micah Ohlman
Person
Hannah Storm
Person
Leeza Gibbons
Person
Chrissy Metz
Person
Laine Hardy
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Leann Rimes
Variety

‘Impractical Jokers’: Joe Gatto Leaves Comedy Show

Joe Gatto, one of the founding members of the comedy group The Tenderloins and stars of truTV’s prank show “Impractical Jokers,” has announced he is exiting the group. Gatto shared the news on Friday night, saying that he and his wife have separated and he wishes to spend time focusing on co-parenting his children. “Sorry in advance for the long and more-serious-than-usual note below, I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with ‘Impractical Jokers,'” Gatto wrote. “Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Ryan Seacrest and Liza Koshy Talk COVID Safety at ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Hollywood has all but given up on ringing in 2022. COVID’s highly transmissible Omicron variant, which has ripped through the country at a shockingly fast rate, has prompted a wave of New Year’s Eve entertainment cancellations. Fox scrapped its “New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast,” and Phish rescheduled their “New Year’s Run” concerts. Still, the annual mainstay event for the past five decades will endure: “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” hosted by master-of-ceremonies veteran Ryan Seacrest and Forbes ’30 Under 30′ alum Liza Koshy. The ABC special is well-seasoned, with 50 years of experience hyping up the nation until the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Richard ‘Rusty’ Citron, Movie Marketing Maven, Dies at 68

Richard “Rusty” Citron, a leading movie and television marketing executive and personal manager, died on Dec. 16 at the age of 68. The cause was Lewy body dementia. Citron’s career in show business spanned more than four decades and saw him rub shoulders with prominent artists and creators from across the spectrum of the entertainment industry while overseeing the theatrical marketing of more than 200 motion pictures. As a marketing executive, Citron worked at 20th Century Fox, LucasFilm, Marvel, Walt Disney, MGM, Sony Pictures and Universal Studios. His tasks included everything from designing national mall promotions for George Lucas’ “Return of...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

The 21 Best Variety Cover Stories From 2021

From Issa Rae of “Insecure” to Discovery Inc.’s indefatigable CEO David Zaslav, this year Variety chronicled — as we have since 1905 — the stories of the biggest power brokers, dealmakers and creative trailblazers in Hollywood. Stephen Colbert, Anthony Mackie, Chloé Zhao, Phoebe Bridgers, Michaela Coel, Lil Nas X, Jean Smart and Jack Harlow are just some of our 21 favorite Variety cover stories of 2021. Taken collectively, these stories offer a portrait into another pandemic year in Hollywood, when it wasn’t always easy to conduct business as usual. But these entertainers and executives still powered through, reminding us of...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Streaming#Youtube Tv#Live Tv#Rose Bowl#The Rose Parade#Ktla#Channel 5 Rrb#Abc#Nbc#Univision#Hallmark Drama Channel#Espn#Hulu#Directtv Stream
Variety

Top 100 Telecasts of 2021: ‘NCIS,’ ‘Yellowstone,’ NFL Dominate, as Oscars Fail to Make the Cut

Without fail, the Academy Awards always winds up as one of the top 10 most-watched telecasts of the year in primetime. Until 2021. In a stunner, the Oscars didn’t even make this year’s list of the entire top 100. That’s a tremendous fall from grace for the ceremony, which in 2020 was TV’s No. 2 entertainment telecast, with 24.3 million viewers — behind only the post-Super Bowl airing of “The Masked Singer.” This year’s plunge to 10.7 million viewers puts it way down on the full list. Besides sports, that means more people watched 21 different episodes of “NCIS,” nine episodes...
NFL
Variety

‘Hawkeye’ Finale Hits the Mark and Viewers Say Bonjour to ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2

The much-anticipated, action-packed “Hawkeye” finale had fans taking to Twitter once again the week of Dec. 20-26, catapulting the Disney Plus series to the top of Variety’s Trending TV chart. The Easter egg-filled episode featured Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) making good on his vow to spend Christmas with his family, while also setting up more potential MCU offerings featuring other characters from the cameo- and crossover-heavy miniseries. Happy Holidays to you all🎄 @disneyplus @hawkeyeofficial 🏹❤️🏹 what are your plans?!? pic.twitter.com/1uZypd9ZdN — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) December 24, 2021 As fans speculated about the fate of certain characters and looked for clues about the...
TV SERIES
Variety

From ‘CODA’ to ‘Succession,’ Last Looks on SAG Awards Contenders

Voting is still open for the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations through 5 p.m. PT Jan. 9. And that’s a good thing because there are so many worthy contenders to whittle down, voters need all the time they can get to make these tough decisions. With that in mind, Variety is breaking down where contenders stand in key categories right now. Film Ensemble Family tends to be a big factor when it comes to landing a nomination in the film cast performance category, and this year sees no shortage of those — from the tight-knit group of “CODA,” to the close...
MOVIES
Variety

John Bowman, Comedy Writer and Key WGA Leader During 2007-08 Strike, Dies at 64

John F. Bowman, the co-creator of Fox comedy “Martin” and a writer for such series as “Saturday Night Live” and “In Living Color,” died Dec. 28 at his home in Santa Monica, Calif. He was 64. John Bowman was respected for his versatility as a writer on shows ranging from edgy sketch comedies to “Murphy Brown,” “The Hughleys” and “Cedric the Entertainer Presents,” and for his work with the Writers Guild of America. Bowman was a WGA West board member, and he served as head of the WGA’s negotiating committee during the 2007-2008 writers strike. He was a key player in reaching...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Continues Box Office Domination, Crosses $600 Million in North America

Another weekend, another chance for Sony’s superhero adventure “Spider-Man: No Way Home” to flex its box office dominance. The comic book sequel, starring Tom Holland as Marvel’s favorite neighborhood web-slinger, towered over domestic box office charts for the third weekend in a row. “No Way Home” captured $52.7 million over the New Year’s holiday frame, boosting its domestic tally to $609 million. It extends an epic streak for the latest Spidey adventure as the lone blockbuster to deliver the kind of ticket sales it would have been expected to make in pre-pandemic times. It now ranks as the 10th-highest grossing domestic...
NFL
Variety

Hollywood Pays Tribute to Betty White: ‘Our National Treasure’

Hollywood dignitaries, from Ryan Reynolds to Seth Meyers, took to social media on Friday to pay tribute to the late Betty White. White, the 99-year-old “Golden Girls” star, TV trailblazer and cultural icon whose legendary career spanned eight decades, died Thursday night at her home in Brentwood. White died just shy of what would have been a milestone 100th birthday on Jan. 17. Ryan Reynolds, who starred alongside White in “The Proposal” wrote on Twitter, “The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Amazing Race’ Finally Returns After Its COVID Hiatus: Watch the First Five Minutes of New Episode (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Amazing Race” returns for its 33rd edition on Wednesday, January 5, at 8 p.m. ET, kicking off with a disclaimer from host Phil Keoghan about this most unusual season. Variety has an exclusive first look at the opening five minutes of the two-hour premiere episode, (watch above, or scroll down to see more) set to air next week on CBS. “It’s so good to be back,” Keoghan says at the start of the episode. “We know how much you have missed ‘The Amazing Race,’ and believe me, we have missed making it for you. Tonight’s episode was filmed before the...
TV SHOWS
Variety

‘WandaVision’ Was 2021’s Most Pirated TV Show on Torrent Networks

Even in a world of ubiquitous and relatively inexpensive streaming services, there’s a cluster of freeloaders out there who want to get something for nothing. “WandaVision,” Marvel’s first TV series for Disney Plus starring Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision, was the No. 1 most pirated show of the year on torrent download networks, according to piracy news site TorrentFreak. Four other Marvel shows were also in the top 10 — “Loki” (No. 2), “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” (No. 4), “Hawkeye” (No. 5) and “What If…? (No. 6) — on the piracy ranking. Netflix’s “The Witcher”...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

43K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy