New Bedford, MA

2 cars crash into New Bedford restaurant

By Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Three people were transported to the hospital Friday morning after two vehicles crashed into a New Bedford restaurant.

Police were called to Purchase Street around 5 a.m. for a report of two men passed out.

After attempting to wake them up and talk to them, police say the male driver fled the scene and crashed into another car on County and Austin streets, sending both cars into La Candela restaurant.

The driver fled the scene and a warrant is being sought for his arrest, according to police.

Three people were transported to St. Luke’s Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The restaurant building has structural damage.

