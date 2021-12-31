Burning Questions Ahead of the ‘Yellowstone’ Finale

There’s a good chance you knew already that the Yellowstone season 4 finale would be firing on all cylinders, but isn’t it nice to have more insight on that now?. Here’s what we can expect: More chaos surrounding the future of the ranch as John focuses in on potentially being Governor and what that could mean. His daughter Beth, meanwhile, is still a little more keen on the idea of revenge. John is willing to let it go since the man supposedly responsible in Riggins is behind bars … but will that stay the case if he learns someone else is responsible? We wouldn’t be shocked if we see Beth do a little more digging, and for there to be some revelations that come as a result of that.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO