Burning Questions Ahead of the ‘Yellowstone’ Finale

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s in store for the characters of “Yellowstone”? “Extra”...

Yellowstone Has Set the Stage for a Season 4 Finale Death That Will ‘Rip’ Out Our Hearts

Were Rip’s haunting words meant for Beth… or viewers?. From the beginning, Yellowstone has been a show on which anything can happen. Heck, they killed off one of John’s sons in the very first episode! And while this season started with Kayce, John and Beth surviving — in some cases, just barely — attempts on their lives, there’s been a dark shadow hanging over the Dutton family ever since.
Yellowstone Deathwatch: Who Won't Survive the Finale to See Season 5?

You can all but see the buzzards circling overhead, can’t you? As Season 4 of Paramount Network’s Yellowstone nears its Sunday, Jan. 2, conclusion (8/7c), death is in the air. How could it not be, after Beth promised to kill Jamie, Garrett vowed to keep going after the Duttons, and that lone wolf ominously shadowed Kayce all the way to his family’s new home? It feels less like a question of whether someone will kick the bucket but who. Offing a Dutton is pretty much out of the question, if you ask us. Between ’em, John and Kayce have drawn fire...
Yellowstone season 4 finale spoilers: Kelly Reilly talks Beth’s big move

There’s a good chance you knew already that the Yellowstone season 4 finale would be firing on all cylinders, but isn’t it nice to have more insight on that now?. Here’s what we can expect: More chaos surrounding the future of the ranch as John focuses in on potentially being Governor and what that could mean. His daughter Beth, meanwhile, is still a little more keen on the idea of revenge. John is willing to let it go since the man supposedly responsible in Riggins is behind bars … but will that stay the case if he learns someone else is responsible? We wouldn’t be shocked if we see Beth do a little more digging, and for there to be some revelations that come as a result of that.
'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Dishes on When the Show Will End

Yellowstone Season 4 has been such a success for Paramount Network that they probably don't want to know that co-creator Taylor Sheridan already knows how long the show will run and what the end will look like. In a new interview with the New York Times published ahead of the premiere of Yellowstone's first spin-off, Sheridan said he knows how the Dutton family saga will end. He also has a ballpark idea for how many seasons the Kevin Costner-starring show can run.
Yellowstone Season 4 Finale Spoilers: Somebody Has to Die, But Who?

Well, death is in the air. At least that's what we're sniffin’ in the upcoming Yellowstone Season 4 finale. The Duttons have clearly made a lot of enemies over the years. Could a major figure be killed off in the upcoming finale?. Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 9 Recap. The...
When Will ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4, Episode 9 Air on Paramount Network?

After tonight’s all-new Yellowstone, only two episodes remain in Season 4. If you’re looking for some additional content while you wait for Episode 9, we have some good news: the official Yellowstone podcast is now available to stream! Hosted by Yellowstone star Jefferson White, various cast members and special guests (Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly) provide exclusive interviews and behind the scenes insight on this beloved Paramount Network series.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale: What Is Caroline Warner Planning?

Though we haven’t seen much of her this season, it sounds like Caroline Warner still has a large part to play in the upcoming “Yellowstone” season finale. So far, we’ve seen Warner (played by Jacki Weaver) go toe-to-toe with Beth Dutton, even offering her a job at Market Equities. We’ve also watched her interact with her Market Equities lackeys, including Ellis Steele.
Prepare for Yellowstone season 4 finale with full series marathon

There’s one thing that the Paramount Network loves almost as much as new episodes of Yellowstone — marathons of it. We tend to see this around most major holidays, plus here and there leading up to the start of this season. Why replay the show so much? It’s...
The Yellowstone Season 4 Finale Is Here! Get Caught Up on What'll Go Down and Check Out Our Finale Photo Gallery

The end of Season 4 of Yellowstone is upon us! What will we do until Season 5 premieres? Fans may be in for a long wait, as Paramount has yet to officially announce a Season 5 renewal—much less begin production. While we’re hoping for a Father’s Day premiere date (as with previous seasons) we’re likely looking at a late fall 2022 premiere as was the case with Season 4.
What Time Is ‘Yellowstone’ on Tonight? How To Watch The ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Live

This. Is. It. Tonight’s the night. Paramount Network is gifting us with over 90 minutes of Yellowstone action as the popular drama airs its fourth season finale. It’s been quite the season for the Dutton family. If you need to catch up on all the action, every Season 4 episode is available to stream on the Paramount Network website (with a valid cable login) or you can watch on demand with an active subscription to Philo or fuboTV (both services offer free trials). If you can’t watch tonight’s two-hour finale live, the episode will be available for next-day streaming on the Paramount Network website beginning on Monday, January 3.
'Yellowstone' Marathon Hitting TVs to Close out 2021

Yellowstone fans are getting one more big present before the year ends: a new marathon of the series coming to TV. Closing out 2021, Paramount Network is running every single episode of Yellowstone, starting at 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 30. It all leads up to the Season 4 finale, which will air on Sunday, Jan. 2, at 8 p.m. ET. [Please Note: Yellowstone Season 4 Spoilers Below.]
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Debate Jimmy’s Major Season 4 Finale Decisions

Yellowstone fans have a bad feeling about Jimmy’s upcoming decision. In a trailer for the Season 4 finale, Mia (Eden Brolin) returned to confront Jimmy (Jefferson White) and demand he choose between her and vet tech Emily (Kathryn Kelly). Jimmy has never been very good at confrontations, and he’s backed down before in the face of an ultimatum from Mia. Will he cave this time?
