Burning Questions Ahead of the ‘Yellowstone’ Finale

You can all but see the buzzards circling overhead, can’t you? As Season 4 of Paramount Network’s Yellowstone nears its Sunday, Jan. 2, conclusion (8/7c), death is in the air. How could it not be, after Beth promised to kill Jamie, Garrett vowed to keep going after the Duttons, and that lone wolf ominously shadowed Kayce all the way to his family’s new home? It feels less like a question of whether someone will kick the bucket but who.
Offing a Dutton is pretty much out of the question, if you ask us. Between ’em, John and Kayce have drawn fire...
Comments / 11