Farewell, 2021. Hello and Happy New Year, 2022: Around The Town

CHEERS ... to members of the Ohio National Guard -- and to all U.S. service members called up nationally -- who have had to set aside holiday plans to help hospitals overcome staffing shortages and handle the COVID-19 surge in patients and testing needs. Gov. Mike DeWine called up another 1,250 Guard troops last week, cleveland.com’s Laura Hancock reports, on top of 1,050 earlier activated. The initial deployment especially targeted Cleveland, Akron Canton and Wooster, where the need has skyrocketed, reports cleveland.com’s Andrew J. Tobias, who noted the deployment had no set end date. That’s 2,300 fellow Ohioans leaving home and hearth to work on all our behalfs. We cannot thank them enough.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO