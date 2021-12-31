ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, OH

Farewell, 2021. Hello and Happy New Year, 2022: Around The Town

By Rich Heileman, Sun News
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BEREA, Ohio — As the old year draws to a close, it’s hard to resist musing over the people, places and events that have appeared in this space in 2021, so let’s take a quick trip down memory lane. JANUARY:. Berea Kind signs began to appear,...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

A bounty of ‘Cheers’ to start the year for those keeping us safe and peering skyward

CHEERS ... to members of the Ohio National Guard -- and to all U.S. service members called up nationally -- who have had to set aside holiday plans to help hospitals overcome staffing shortages and handle the COVID-19 surge in patients and testing needs. Gov. Mike DeWine called up another 1,250 Guard troops last week, cleveland.com’s Laura Hancock reports, on top of 1,050 earlier activated. The initial deployment especially targeted Cleveland, Akron Canton and Wooster, where the need has skyrocketed, reports cleveland.com’s Andrew J. Tobias, who noted the deployment had no set end date. That’s 2,300 fellow Ohioans leaving home and hearth to work on all our behalfs. We cannot thank them enough.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Suburban Cleveland homicides rose in 2021, data shows

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Suburban Cleveland homicides rose last year compared to 2020 and included incidents such as the beating death of a 5-year-old Parma boy, the killing of a bouncer and patron at a Parma bar, the shooting death of an 18-year-old man during an East Cleveland police chase and the first homicide in Broadview Heights since 1979.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Berea, OH
Government
City
Brook Park, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Strongsville, OH
City
Middleburg Heights, OH
City
Berea, OH
Cleveland.com

Winter Wine Affair tasting is scheduled this month

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – For those who enjoy vino and want a mid-January break, the Winter Wine Affair is set. The wine-tasting event is Saturday, Jan. 15, at Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown. Eleven Northeast Ohio wineries will be pouring samples and selling glasses. Bottles will be available to buy to...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland.com

The landscape is certainly changing around here: Whit & Whimsey

BRUNSWICK, Ohio – You’d think I’d be used to the changing landscape after all these years, but it’s still pretty startling when you drive past what was once familiar to find a huge parcel of land totally barren of vegetation. Does it really have to be all or nothing at all? I guess some snow might have helped make all the work done by heavy equipment at least look more appealing.
BRUNSWICK, OH
Cleveland.com

City Brew Tours offers scholarship for women of color

CLEVELAND, Ohio – City Brew Tours is continuing Talent on Tap, a scholarship program for women of color in the brewing industry. Scholarship applications are open through Tuesday, Feb. 1. Recipients will be announced in February. City Brew Tours hosts craft-beer tours and experiences in 15 locations, including Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy New Year#Halloween Decorations#College Towns#Football#Farewell#The Berea Kiwanis Club#Ohio Board Of Education#Ohio Prostart#Ora#Polaris#Sorenson Communications
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson issues farewell letter to the city

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson issued a letter Friday to all Clevelanders. In it he thanks city residents for working alongside him for more than three decades while he was a member and president of City Council and four-term mayor, citing projects such as the Cleveland Plan and Higher Education Compact, investments in capital improvements and private development throughout the city and work with partners to address gun and youth violence.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
62K+
Followers
59K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy