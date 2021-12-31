ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, SC

Family of 5-year-old South Carolina boy killed in drive-by shooting begs for help finding his killer

By Andrew Davis
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BExHu_0dZvT1bV00

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The parents of a 5-year-old boy shot and killed inside their home are reaching out for help to find a killer and lay their son to rest.

“I’m numb. I wake up in the morning and I’m shaking and I’m nauseous. And I am like this is a bad dream,” said Deanna Frazier, two days after the death of her son, DeAndre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bvwsx_0dZvT1bV00

The boy’s father, Andraye Robinson, says he still can barely believe his son is gone.

“Always happy, laughing. He was a great kid. There’s not one particular thing I want to remember about him. I just wish he was here with me,” Robinson said.

The 5-year-old Deandre was playing inside the family home in the Wagon Branch community of Jasper County Tuesday night when shots rang out.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office believes a drive-by shooting occurred the residence.

Maggie Murdaugh’s will leaves all property to husband Alex

“I heard a couple of shots and me reacting as a father I grabbed my son,” said Robinson. “At the moment, I didn’t know he was hit. I crawled out of the room, he was in my arms, bleeding out in my arms.”

The couple rushed DeAndre to a local fire station and then to the hospital. But Robinson says it was too late.

“When we got to the paramedic place, they said he had a strong pulse and everything,” the father explained. “By the time we got to the hospital, my son wasn’t here with me anymore.”

Now, the couple deep in mourning is working to remember the positive amidst this tragedy.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=377MNx_0dZvT1bV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uD7va_0dZvT1bV00

“We just celebrated Christmas, and I can still remember him excited and opening all his gifts,” Frazier smiled. “And he was so excited to go back to school after Christmas break because all he talked about was school, school, school.”

Suspect who fled from deputies apprehended in Bluffton

According to the Jasper County School District, DeAndre was a student at Ridgeland Elementary School. The district released the following statement on the tragedy:

The Jasper County School District extends our deepest condolences regarding the loss of one of our scholars, DeAndre’ Robinson, 5 years of age, whose life was shortened by a fatal shooting Tuesday night in the Wagon Branch area. Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family and friends. May the grace of God keep you during this tragic loss.

“He loved life. He loved school. He loved his parents,” said Frazier. “He loved just everything about breathing and I am not going to let one negative situation take away from his happy 5 years.”

DeAndre’s parents are asking for anyone who knows what happened to give investigators any information they may have.

“Turn yourself in, do the right thing, please, please,” Robinson begged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2favFX_0dZvT1bV00

“If you have any ounce of heart, please come forward and bring my son the justice he deserves so that his father and I and his family can have peace,” said a teary-eyed Frazier.

Friends of the family have started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses. Frzier says it’s important to treat this little boy like the prince he was, even in death.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the shooting and urges anyone with information to call 843-726-7519, 843-726-7779, or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jasper County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Bluffton, SC
County
Jasper County, SC
State
South Carolina State
WBTW News13

Authorities investigate hunting accident in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating a hunting accident that occurred Saturday afternoon near Lamar in Darlington County. Sheriff James Hudson Jr.’s office confirmed the accident and referred all questions to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. SCDNR spokesman David Lucas said officers responded about 3 p.m. but said no additional information […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive By Shooting#Old South#Crime Stoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach police investigate 3rd armed robbery in 2 days

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating an armed robbery Friday — the third one in two days, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The robbery was reported at about noon in the area of Myrtle Street and Collins Street, according to Vest. No injuries were […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

‘Mr. Reliable’: South Carolina high school football player killed in shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An 18-year-old boy was fatally shot at the Pinecrest Apartments Tuesday night and now residents are expressing concern about violence in their community. The Charleston County Coroner identified the victim as Terrell Backman-Carter. Backman-Carter played football for North Charleston High School. Head coach Devon Smalls paid tribute to Backman-Carter in […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Florence police seek help finding boy missing since Dec. 19

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing boy. Xay-Veon Mouzon, who was last seen on Dec. 19 near the 300 block of Royal Street, has a medical condition and a learning disability, according to police. He was last seen wearing black jogging pants and a […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

7K+
Followers
930
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy