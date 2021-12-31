Toby Moore | 'We cannot move forward if we are stuck in the past'
The Southern
2 days ago
Another New Year is upon us. It's amazing how the years keep slipping by, each year seemingly moving faster than the year before. As I take stock of 2021, I encourage you to do the same. New Year is a mixed bag of emotions for me. As I reflect...
Relationships go through periodic rough patches; that’s natural. Most are worth the peaks and valleys making partners strive to put forth immense effort to get through those tough times and come out stronger, closer, and with a more established band. There’s comfort, certainty, and familiarity in those bonds, so...
I believe we all have experienced hearing or using “four-letter words”. These are words that if our parents or grandparents heard us say we would get our mouths washed out with soap. Four-letter words refer to a set of English-language words which are considered profane. When we hear these words, we are often offended because they can be vulgar, degrading, or hurtful. There is a literal four-letter word that can be said in public without being embarrassed, yet it is also in my opinion humiliating and defeating. This four-letter word is the word QUIT. I believe this word is a dream killer and causes winners to lose and makes cowards of us all. This four-letter word can take defeat out of the jaws of victory, it can turn success into failure, it can kill innovation and murder motivation.
"I've got a dream that's worth more than my sleep." –Eric Thomas. It’s true that in order to live our purpose in this world, we’ve got to have a vision and a plan for achieving our dreams. We must be tenacious in working toward our goals, and we might occasionally have to sacrifice a little sleep for that dream. However, our “hustle at any cost” culture has convinced us that this means choosing between success and quality of life (e.g. health, happiness and fulfillment). This either/or mindset is not just inaccurate — it actually threatens our bottom lines and secretly sabotages success.
You’ve seen scary headlines about a loneliness epidemic spreading among seniors. Getting old is bad enough; now you get to worry about how being alone increases your risk of everything from dementia to obesity. Yet for many retirees, the most gratifying moments occur in isolation. Solo activities such as...
It has been a long time since most of us have travelled anywhere. With the pandemic and global lockdown, we had no choice but to sit and cosy up at home, sip cold lattes that we prepared, and catch up with family members — something we had wanted to do for a long time.
He’s an Albanian-American introvert with Buddhist leanings. I was raised an Orthodox Jew. I’m somewhat loquacious and politely Canadian. How the two of us ended up together in Montreal as a couple is both baffling and amazing. The stuff of movies, one might say — befitting, since I am a filmmaker. But unlike the traditional trajectory of Hollywood movies, where the protagonists meet, fall in love, move in together and marry, we wrote our own ending, one that involved living happily ever apart.
Justin Harrison knows what you’re thinking: This sounds like an episode of Black Mirror. He is well aware you probably think it’s weird, “creepy, and sort of like mad scientists in a laboratory” tinkering with things they shouldn’t. He also knows how quickly that attitude can change, how quickly everything can change, when death fixes its gaze on someone you love.
My girlfriend and I have been living together since just before the pandemic, and when it’s just us together I feel respected and listened to, and I can take problems I’m having at work to her; and I try to be the same with her. Since we’ve started...
Until recently, my family’s house was overflowing with stuff and we always had a packed schedule. We spent our days wading through all our clutter and racing from one activity to the next. I was constantly overwhelmed and starting to feel suffocated. Then COVID burst onto the scene and...
Nobody is getting out of this world alive: three grandparents and two cocker spaniels departing in quick succession inured me to this fact some time ago. Still, I was surprised when one of the first pieces of advice I was given on getting engaged last year was that I should write a will. Admittedly, it was my dad who said it, so I’m not entirely sure his words weren’t a vaguely threatening way of telling me he didn’t fancy paying for the wedding. But the idea that Happily Ever After was a Disney filter obscuring The End stayed with me.
I am on the phone to my mother for what feels like the fifth time in as many hours. This time, I am asking her what on earth I am supposed to put in the box asking for the value of my furniture. I am, to clarify, trying to renew my flat’s contents insurance. Mum sighs.
I’m not sure when I first learned about Archbishop Desmond Tutu, but I know exactly when I first saw him. I mean, really saw him.
I was in college watching a documentary called “A Long Night’s Journey Into Day.” It told the story of four amnesty hearings during the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in post apartheid South Africa. About 15 minutes into the film, a sweet old man, possibly diminutive but for the authority of his gentleness, appeared in an interview. He said, “This process is not about pillorying anybody. It’s not about prosecuting anybody. It’s ultimately about getting the truth...
We’ve been hearing a lot from experts who say minimalism is trending right now. They point out that the more time Americans spend at home, the less stuff they want to have to look at. The key to having less stuff? Getting rid of more stuff. And so decluttering is also big. (Makes sense!) The issue is that decluttering is hard. Sometimes, even harder than organizing! You may struggle with getting rid of something because you hope that Future You might be the kind of person to use said item. Or maybe the item in question was a gift and you’re feeling sentimental about it? Or maybe you’re just not motivated to clear stuff out in the first place? Either way, we’ve got some tips.
Seven years ago, in the year before I met the wonderful man I would fall in love with and go on to marry, I had a short but intense relationship with someone I had known as a friend of friends for some time. I’d suddenly and unexpectedly found myself becoming besotted with him after we suddenly and unexpectedly found ourselves sleeping together.
I was 10. It was my birthday party and I was having a disco in the primary school village hall. Enrique Iglesias' "Hero" was playing and the smoke machine was smouldering. I wanted to slow dance with Tom (because it was MY party). But Tom, in his flame shirt, only had eyes for popular girl Kay. There's VHS evidence of me physically pushing in and joining their cute twosome, in what can only be described as the most awkward three-way slow dance of all time. The horror.
There might be many instances in your life where you would have heard a lot of criticisms about yourself. Some people would criticize you so much that you would start doubting your self-existence. But, the good news for you is that people tend to exaggerate a lot. You might not be as bad as some of your haters claim you to be. Here are a few signs that you are a better person than you think.
The end of the year and the beginning anew. Life on the farm and nature grants us the opportunity to reflect and look to the future. I’ve heard some say it’s time to move on from this past year and the last 22 months of COVID. But the statement “moving on” implies a desire to forget the past, to ignore the tragedies, to dismiss the harsh realities that have wounded many of us in ways we may not be aware of for years. Instead, I believe it’s time we move forward.
FEATURE — Miserable. That’s what she says he is. The “she” in this story is my sister. The “he” is her husband. He’s miserable because he hates his job. And it’s affecting every other aspect of his life. You can see it...
The holidays are full of tradition and are a time to gather with family and friends. But no matter if you are a parent or a child, everyone recognizes the big guy in the red suit -- Santa Claus. Business can learn a lot from the "CEO of Christmas." Santa...
“Whenever we try to predict the future, we end up describing the past.”. It’s a misconception that the future lies in front of us and the past behind — we are no more linear as time travelers than apples are shaped straight. I prefer a notion where we move laterally in circles and cycles, weaving between possibilities and eventualities, where deja vu and past lives are all mixed in the same consciousness.
