New state law prevents insurance discrimination against specific dog breeds

Another of the new state laws taking effect in the new year is one that will benefit pets and their owners.

News 10 NBC reports insurance companies will no longer be able to discriminate against homeowners based on the breed of dog they own. Adrienne McHargue, vice president and chief operating officer at Lollypop Farm calls the new law a “game changer” for owners of breeds like pit bulls and rottweilers, often considered more dangerous than other breeds.

Governor Kathy Hochul has also signed into law a bill requiring veterinarians to report suspected cases of animal abuse.

