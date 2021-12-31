COVID-19 Testing Options in Las Vegas

If you are looking to navigate 2022 responsibly in light of the COVID-19 surge, you do have a couple of options that are outside the usual visit to your family doctor.

Testing Options

MDX Labs

MDX Labs is a local company that operates its own laboratory. MDX has touted their revolutionary QuikSal Oral Rinse collection device as an alternative to nasal swabbing. Their website states they “have been focused on delivering early testing results to identify anyone who came into contact with the coronavirus disease so they can be quickly treated.”

What is Oral Rinsing?

Generally speaking, the advantages of oral rinsing are nothing to sneeze at. Consumers are not allowed to eat or drink anything 20 minutes before collection. Once ready, testers swish two milliliters of a patented solution for one minute then spit back into a collection tube. The benefit to this is a reduction in human error during collection, not to mention no uncomfortable nasal swabbing. Results are emailed to you one to two days later.

MDX Labs are billed through insurance, and for those that are uninsured testing is covered by the Cares Act. To register for an drive-up appointment at one of the testing sites, go to the MDX Labs website .

where to test For COVID?

There are three separate locations in Las Vegas that can accommodate your testing needs.

Eastern – 8695 S Eastern Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89123 (Next to Nevada Adult Day Care)

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Sunset – 3571 E Sunset Road, Las Vegas, NV 89120 (Directly across the street from Auto Zone)

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Jones – 2000 S. Jones Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89146 (Between Sahara and Oakey; next to Nevada Adult Day Healthcare Center)

Hours : Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Rapid Tests

Rapid tests are flying off store shelves. The over the counter options are convenient and their price point isn’t likely to give you sticker shock either. A single rapid test at CVS is less than $10. And there is also a $25 for a box of two. But, they are increasingly hard to find in stock and online because most of them are sold out. A quick web search of Walmart and Target gives you similar results.

Additionally, keep in mind that an at home PCR test will run you more. PCR tests are considered “the gold standard when it comes to COVID-19 testing,” according to Physicians One Urgent Care . They go on to report that, “these tests provide more accurate results than rapid tests, and that’s because they use a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) to identify the viral genetic material of COVID-19. This genetic material can be detected while a person is actively infected and also after the acute illness.”

As always, check with all your local government officials for the latest in safety guidelines and measures. And, Happy 2022 to you!