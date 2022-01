The Lewis County Board of Health is seeking applications for three open positions on the Lewis County Public Health and Social Services Advisory Board. Of the three positions, one is for a person who has experience regarding behavioral health services, one is for a person with knowledge of early childhood education services and one is an at-large position for someone with a general interest in investigating local health policy and providing recommendations regarding health matters in Lewis County, said the county in a news release. All positions must be filled by Lewis County residents.

LEWIS COUNTY, WA ・ 10 DAYS AGO