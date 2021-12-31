ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild owner Craig Leipold ‘pumped’ to finally host NHL’s Winter Classic

By Dane Mizutani
Pioneer Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWild owner Craig Leipold has a very specific way of watching games from his suite at Xcel Energy Center. He posts up in the second row, directly in front of the TV, and makes sure to have open seats to his left and his right. Literally nobody can sit next to...

Blues beat Wild in bitter cold at NHL outdoor Winter Classic

St. Louis center Jordan Kyrou scored two goals in frigid cold to lead the Blues over Minnesota 6-4 on Saturday in the NHL’s annual outdoor Winter Classic contest. The 23-year-old Canadian netted his 11th and 12th goals of the season and assisted on two other tallies in a five-goal second period that powered the Blues over the host Wild.
Blues Winter Classic game against Wild could be coldest in NHL history

MINNEAPOLIS — Come Saturday morning, the Blues fans who made the trip north to watch the Winter Classic in Minnesota in-person might just be clamoring for the comfort of their own couch. At least if mother nature does what she's expected to do. When the Blues and Wild meet...
NHL Winter Classic 2022 start time, TV channel, location & more for Wild vs. Blues outdoor game

The NHL’s 2022 Winter Classic will be held at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minn. despite the recent postponements due to surges of COVID-19. The league resumed the regular season on Tuesday, Dec. 28 after extending the shutdown for Christmas and the Wild remain scheduled to battle the Blues at the first Winter Classic in Minneapolis. The NHL previously attempted to host the 2021 Winter Classic at Target Field before it was canceled due to COVID.
Winter Classic between Wild, Blues to celebrate Minnesota hockey culture

MINNEAPOLIS -- "STATE OF HOCKEY." The words are everywhere at the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic, wrapped around an outline of Minnesota. That is what will be celebrated when the Minnesota Wild play the St. Louis Blues on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; TNT, SN1, TVAS, NHL LIVE). Target Field, home...
Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
Zulgad: “It’s embarrassing:” Winger doesn’t hold back after Wild’s loss to Blues in Winter Classic

The Wild’s first opportunity to host a Winter Classic on Saturday evening had to be considered a success. At least from a fan-experience standpoint. The fact it was minus-5.7 degrees at faceoff, making it the coldest outdoor game in NHL history, didn’t stop a sellout crowd of 38,619 from braving the elements at Target Field and taking part in a celebration of a game many in this state love. The mixture of a warming house in center field, several mini-rinks in the outfield on which shinny hockey was played, along with an ice fishing hole and even fake deer, made for a perfect setup.
Golden Knights’ revenge week capped by return of Marc-Andre Fleury

There will be handshakes and hugs, probably a few chirps, and plenty of memories shared during Revenge Week at T-Mobile Arena. But don’t expect the Golden Knights to get too sentimental when some of the franchise’s most popular players and its first coach return to their onetime home.
Wild vs. Blues odds, line: 2022 NHL Winter Classic picks, prediction from model on 52-37 run

Hockey and cold weather have gone hand in hand since the game was invented, but Mother Nature has something special planned for the NHL's outdoor extravaganza this weekend. The 2022 NHL Winter Classic is set to take place at Target Field on Saturday, and temperatures in Minneapolis are not expected to get above zero, with the high predicted to be -2 degrees and the low -13. As a result, ice conditions don't figure to be an issue when the Minnesota Wild (19-9-2) host the Central Division-rival St. Louis Blues (18-9-5). The coldest NHL outdoor game to date was the 2003 Heritage Classic, where the temperature for the contest in Edmonton between the Oilers and Montreal Canadiens at gametime was -1 degrees.
Under new NHL COVID guidelines, Wild might get Jonas Brodin back for Winter Classic

Jonas Brodin could be in the lineup Saturday when the Wild faces off against the Blues in the Winter Classic at Target Field. "That's our hope," coach Dean Evason said. The Wild wasn't expecting Brodin to play after the defenseman tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, a result that was confirmed at 3 a.m. Tuesday.
