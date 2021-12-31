Wild owner Craig Leipold ‘pumped’ to finally host NHL’s Winter Classic

Hockey and cold weather have gone hand in hand since the game was invented, but Mother Nature has something special planned for the NHL's outdoor extravaganza this weekend. The 2022 NHL Winter Classic is set to take place at Target Field on Saturday, and temperatures in Minneapolis are not expected to get above zero, with the high predicted to be -2 degrees and the low -13. As a result, ice conditions don't figure to be an issue when the Minnesota Wild (19-9-2) host the Central Division-rival St. Louis Blues (18-9-5). The coldest NHL outdoor game to date was the 2003 Heritage Classic, where the temperature for the contest in Edmonton between the Oilers and Montreal Canadiens at gametime was -1 degrees.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO