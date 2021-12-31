ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 65 shots fired in Philadelphia, injuring six people

By Zarrin Ahmed
UPI News
 2 days ago
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Violence broke out in the Germantown section of Philadelphia, injuring six people after more than 65 shots were fired.

Initial reports suggest the shooter has not been identified, and that the incident is still under investigation.

A 21-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the abdomen around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night and was rushed to Temple University Hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Five men between ages 19 and 29 were also injured in the gunfire. They arrived in local hospitals after suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 20-year-old had a bullet graze his head and a 19-year-old was shot twice in the leg. All of the men are expected to survive.

At least 65 shell casings were found scattered in the street. Police said that at least two separate caliber semi-automatic weapons were used.

Investigators say the woman may have been the target of the shooting because of the number of shots fired at her.

It is the third mass shooting in the Germantown area in the past nine months.

