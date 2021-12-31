ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

‘Atlanta’ Season 3: Everything to Know About Donald Glover’s Next Adventure on the FX Series

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Morlr_0dZvPhXU00

The Georgia crew is going international! Following a three-year hiatus, Atlanta is returning to FX for its third season in March 2022.

The hit series was renewed for season 3 in June 2018, but filming was pushed back amid the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of its intended January 2021 premiere date, fans had to wait another year before seeing what Donald Glover’s Earnest “Earn” Marks and his cousin, Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles (Brian Tyree Henry), would get themselves into as they continued their plan to become successes in the world of rap music.

Creator Glover compared season 3 of his Emmy-winning show to Kanye West’s musical success before filming began in the spring of 2021.

“I align the seasons, I think, to me, like Kanye records,” he said during an Emmys FYC screening in June 2018. “I feel like this is our Graduation. This is probably our most accessible but also the realest — an honest version of it — and I feel like the most enjoyable, like the third album.”

The Solo: A Star Wars Story actor has since teased the upcoming season via social media, sharing behind-the-scenes photos of him and his costars, Henry, LaKeith Stanfield (who plays Darius) and Zazie Beetz (who portrays Van) having fun in Europe, which is where the new stories will take place.

It wasn’t until December 2021, however, that FX announced when fans would be able to see what Glover and his team have been working on since April of that year.

“We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24th,” FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier said in a press release at the time. “Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great.”

The hit comedy, which premiered in 2016, has won five Emmy Awards. Its second season alone earned 16 Emmy nominations in 2018, taking home three trophies for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy with Katt Williams’ performance, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series and Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series.

Glover, for his part, won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series in 2017 for the witty role. That same year, the show took home the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
power106.com

FX Releases ‘Atlanta’ Season Three Premiere Date

FX has announced the official season three premiere date of Donald Glover’s series, Atlanta. The show is set to return with not one, but two episodes March 24, 2022 on FX. Fans will also be able to stream the Emmy-winning show on Hulu the following day. The series includes...
TV SERIES
mxdwn.com

FX Releases Teaser For Upcoming Third Season of ‘Atlanta’

After announcing a premiere date earlier this week, FX has released the first teaser for the third season of their Emmy-wining comedy, Atlanta. The long-delayed series is returning after an almost four-year hiatus. Watch the video below. The last time we saw the likes of Eran, Paper Boi, and Darius,...
TV SERIES
infusenews.com

‘Atlanta’ comedy series will return for season 3 on FX

The wait is finally over. Donald Glover’s award-winning comedy series Atlanta will return for its third season on March 24 on FX with a two-episode debut and will stream the following day on Hulu after a three-year hiatus. On Christmas Day, a new teaser trailer for the new season will air during Disney siblings ESPN and ABC’s NBA games.
ATLANTA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
tvseriesfinale.com

Atlanta on FX: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Three?

An FX comedy-drama, Atlanta stars creator Donald Glover, with Keith Stanfield, Brian Tyree Henry, and Zazie Beetz. In season two (aka Atlanta Robbin’ Season), young manager “Earnest “Earn” Marks (Glover) is trying to launch his cousin Alfred’s career. A rapper — Alfred Miles (Henry) is trying to toe the line between real life and street life. Meanwhile, Darius (Stanfield) is Alfred’s go-to man, and Van (Beetz) is Earn’s best friend, and the mother of his daughter.
TV SERIES
UPI News

'Atlanta' Season 3 to debut on FX March 24

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- FX has announced that Season 3 of its rap-industry comedy, Atlanta, is scheduled to premiere on March 24. Created by and starring Donald Glover, the Emmy-winning show is returning after a three-year hiatus. The 10-episode, third season takes place almost entirely in Europe. The cast also...
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Atlanta’ Season 3 Trailer: Donald Glover & Co. Head To Europe In Long-Anticipated New Season This March

At long last, the new season of “Atlanta” is on its way to FX next year after a three-year hiatus. Could this be the most anticipated season of comedy television of all time? After the show’s second season racked up 14 Emmy nominations, the most by any comedy series ever, it’s safe to say the new one is at the top of almost everyone’s list (including ours!).
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Zazie Beetz
Person
Kanye
Person
Lakeith Stanfield
Person
Donald Glover
Person
Katt Williams
fox5atlanta.com

FX drops trailer for Season 3 of 'Atlanta'

ATLANTA - Earn and the gang are back for Season 3 of FX's hit show, "Atlanta." Only this time, it's not clear how much of the new season will take place in the city of Atlanta. In the trailer, the group of friends is headed to Europe and things get...
ATLANTA, GA
Vibe

FX’s ‘Atlanta’ Announces Season 3 Premiere Date, Unveils New Teaser

Following a three-year hiatus, Donald Glover’s hit comedy, Atlanta, is slated to return for its third season. The award-winning series, presented by FX, will premiere on March 24 with the first two of 10 episodes. The obscure teaser (below) surprisingly dropped on Nov. 2 and simply revealed the new season would arrive in 2022. This installment follows Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred /Paper Boi’ (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a triumphant European tour as they navigate their new surroundings and work to adjust to their newfound success. Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment, shared in a...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Series#Adventure#Drama Series#Kanye Records#Fx Entertainment
Us Weekly

Everything to Know About ‘Killing Eve’ Season 4: Returning Cast, Release Date and More

The final chase! After a lengthy break, Killing Eve is finally coming back for its fourth and final season. The show’s third season wrapped up in May 2020, meaning that fans will have waited nearly two years for new episodes when the series returns on February 27, 2022. Though the thriller quickly became one of the BBC’s most popular shows, the cast and crew feel that season 4 is the right time to bring everything to a close.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Season 19: Here’s Everything to Know About Upcoming ‘All Hands’ Episode

The 11th episode of “NCIS” airs on January 24, and here’s what we know about the episode so far. Titled “All Hands,” this episode marks the return of Meredith Eaton as CDC researcher Carol Wilson. She appeared in episodes from season 7, 9, and 11, and season 1 of “NCIS: New Orleans”. She’s one of Abby’s old friends, so maybe this episode will have mentions to the former forensic scientist?
TV SERIES
defpen

FX Reveals Premiere Date For Season Five Of ‘Snowfall’

Damson “Dancin’ Address” Idris is set to return to the silver screen this winter. Deadline has reported that the hit drama will return to FX for a fifth season on February 23, 2022. Snowfall will have major expectations to meet as it was the network’s most watched series this year.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Here's Everything We Know About A Second Selling Tampa Season

Central Florida might have been known for alligators and theme park vacations (in that order), but thanks to a new Netflix series, it’s known for high-end properties and reality stars as well. The streamer’s new show, Selling Tampa, is putting Tampa Bay on the map like never before. If you’ve already devoured the first season of the series and are eager for more, here’s everything you need to know about a potential Selling Tampa Season 2, including intel on the release date, cast, and trailer.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinema Blend

Law And Order Season 21: Premiere Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About The Legal Drama's Return

In its prime, Law & Order was one of the most watched and successful shows on TV. The long-running series launched careers, spawned multiple spinoffs, and featured its fair share of appearances by actors before they were famous. But, after 20 seasons, NBC pulled plug on the crime procedural in the summer of 2010, bringing an end to the mothership of Dick Wolf’s massive television universe.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Everything To Know About Teddi From Clayton's Bachelor Season

It’s time for Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, which means it’s also time to get to know the women who’ll be fighting to win his heart this season. It’s no secret Clayton was a controversial pick for Bachelor, and not all of Bachelor Nation is happy about it. During Michelle Young’s “After the Final Rose” episode, Clayton even read some of the mean tweets Bachelor fans wrote about him, so even Clayton himself knows not everyone is into the idea of him as the lead. But no matter how you feel about Clayton as the Bachelor, the women of his season are definitely worth getting to know, such as contestant Teddi Wright.
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Ready for More? Everything We Know About Season 2 of ‘Bridgerton’

Coughlan revealed she was done filming the second season of the Netflix series with a photo of her wrap gift: a cake fit for Lady Whistledown. “I can’t wait to share this season of Bridgerton with you, it’s been a complete joy,” she tweeted on October 29. “I’m so proud and so excited for you all to see it,” before joking, “See you in 2022/1814.”
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

66K+
Followers
12K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy