Star Trek Discovery S4E7: “…But To Connect” review

By Mike Poteet
redshirtsalwaysdie.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Trek Discovery reaches its fourth season midpoint. With “…But To Connect,” Star Trek Discovery serves up a midseason finale full of high-concept sci-fi philosophy and high stakes moral debate. Discovery returns to Starfleet Headquarters. President Rillak is convening an assembly of delegates from within and...

ComicBook

Star Trek: Discovery Reveals Starfleet Named a Ship After Janeway

In addition to keeping the Voyager ship line alive, Star Trek: Discovery has revealed that Starfleet paid tribute to Kathryn Janeway, with a ship named in her honor. Minor spoilers for the season four episode of Star Trek: Discovery titled "The Examples" follow. The episode -- the fifth of Discovery's fourth season -- opens with three ships investigating the Dark Matter Anomaly (DMA) that destroyed Kwejian and is currently threatening the entire galaxy. One is from Ni'var, the NSS T'Pau. The two others come from the United Federation of Planets. One identifies itself as the USS Janeway, presumably named after Kathryn Janeway, former commanding officer of the USS Voyager, or perhaps one of her descendants. It seems appropriate that a vessel named after Janeway, a scientist, would be out on a science-based mission, trying to gather new data about the DMA.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FanSided

Star Trek: Discovery would be wise to bring back the Kelvans

CBR has a suggestion about Star Trek: Discovery that would be interesting. Star Trek: Discovery has found its legs as a distant-future show. Clear and away from any type of lore that would hamper its storytelling, Discovery is becoming a show whose fanbase is engrossed with its creativity. Discovery is once again exploring this creativity with the space disturbances that are plaguing the galaxy.
TV SERIES
waer.org

Science on the Radio Discusses Star Trek

Fans of the series Star Trek were able to see the crew of the Enterprise zip around space for years on Television. In 2021, that fictional setting took a small step closer to reality as William Shatner traveled to the Moon. Questions about Star Trek and space travel? We’ll answer them, this week on Science on the Radio with Dr. Marvin Druger.
TV SERIES
StarTrek.com

The Star Trek: Prodigy Coloring Book

Join the crew of the U.S.S. Protostar with these exclusive Star Trek: Prodigy coloring pages! Share with the youngest Starfleet officers in your life, or relax during this busy season by creating your own vibrant adventures for Dal, Gwyn, and the rest of the crew with these pages. Check out an example of the pages below:
BOOKS & LITERATURE
news-shield.com

‘Star Trek: Discovery’: A Major Clue About the Anomaly & Warning About Michael (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 6 “Stormy Weather.”]. The crew of the U.S.S. Discovery embarks on a dangerous mission to hopefully get answers of any kind about the DMA (Dark Matter Anomaly) that has destroyed Kwejian and threatens everyone. And while it is, for the most part, a successful mission, an experience has implications for a relationship’s future.
TV SERIES
trekcore.com

Win STAR TREK: DISCOVERY’s First Three Seasons on Blu-ray!

As Star Trek: Discovery’s fourth season continues to warp through the 32nd century, we have a chance for three of our readers to bring home the full series to date in a new giveaway from CBS and Paramount Home Entertainment!. From Michael Burnham’s fateful decision that began a war...
TV & VIDEOS
Inverse

Discovery Season 4 Episode 8 release date changes the 2022 Star Trek schedule

2022 will see at least four different seasons of Star Trek airing. The Final Frontier is getting dangerous. In Episode 7 of Star Trek: Discovery Season 4, “...But to Connect,” one character makes a drastic decision that will change the rest of the season in a huge way. The big moment also references a weapon last glimpsed in the 1998 film Star Trek: Insurrection. It’s a game-changing cliffhanger made all the more dramatic because Episode 7 is the mid-season finale for Discovery, meaning the rest of the season won’t be seen until February 10, 2022.
TV SERIES

