Star Trek Discovery S4E7: “…But To Connect” review

In addition to keeping the Voyager ship line alive, Star Trek: Discovery has revealed that Starfleet paid tribute to Kathryn Janeway, with a ship named in her honor. Minor spoilers for the season four episode of Star Trek: Discovery titled "The Examples" follow. The episode -- the fifth of Discovery's fourth season -- opens with three ships investigating the Dark Matter Anomaly (DMA) that destroyed Kwejian and is currently threatening the entire galaxy. One is from Ni'var, the NSS T'Pau. The two others come from the United Federation of Planets. One identifies itself as the USS Janeway, presumably named after Kathryn Janeway, former commanding officer of the USS Voyager, or perhaps one of her descendants. It seems appropriate that a vessel named after Janeway, a scientist, would be out on a science-based mission, trying to gather new data about the DMA.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 14 DAYS AGO