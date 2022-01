Rutgers needed one last tune-up before returning to the gauntlet of Big Ten play. The Scarlet Knights got as good of a warm-up as they could have hoped for on Saturday. Rutgers crushed a depleted Central Connecticut State team to improve to 7-5 to close out the non-conference portion of its schedule. The Scarlet Knights were clicking on all cylinders; they scored plenty, shut the Blue Devils down with a dominant defensive performance and got just about every player some minutes in their one last chance to get back in game shape before hosting Michigan on Tuesday.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO