Trey Lance is practically a lock to start Sunday against the Texans. It will be his second career start and first since he played in Week 5 against the Cardinals. Lance has been getting raved about for the past month from players and coaches on the 49ers. From Fred Warner to Mike McDaniel, Lance's improvements and impressive play in practice has not gone unnoticed to the team. Expectations should be tempered as lighting it up on the practice scout team will not translate too much to a real live game.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO