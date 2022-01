Editor's Note: In October, we wrote about how ridesharing services manage driver supply and rider demand on Halloween, but New Year’s Eve is even busier. For 2016-17, Uber has announced that it expects to provide more than 15 million rides in 450 cities on the big night -- three times as many rides as last year. Sources told Entrepreneur that many of the same strategies and economic principles apply on New Year’s Eve as on Halloween, though one new tactic for this NYE is that Uber plans to show all riders their exact fare up front so there are no surprises.

