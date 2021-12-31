ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

2021: How it started, how it's ending

By Sue Dremann
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If 2020 was the year our lives turned upside down, 2021 could be seen as the continuing rollercoaster of pandemic life. This year presented a whirlwind of transitions as we stood...

PaloAltoOnline

A year of hope and resilience, in photos

As chief visual journalist at the Palo Alto Weekly, one of my earliest assignments of 2021 was to photograph seniors in East Palo Alto receiving their vaccinations against COVID-19. That moment was a turning point in my coverage of the pandemic: Knowing that the vulnerable people I was photographing were now protected from the deadly virus felt like a weight had been lifted off my shoulders.
PALO ALTO, CA
PaloAltoOnline

Santa Clara County leads region on COVID booster shots

Some Santa Clara County residents are rushing to get COVID-19 booster shots as infections from the omicron variant rise and the effectiveness of initial shots wanes. Following the announcement of the first omicron infection in Santa Clara County in December, on Dec. 16 health officials reported 44% of eligible residents had received a booster shot. Two weeks later and that jumped to 53%.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
PaloAltoOnline

A peek back at the top 10 most-read stories in Palo Alto over the past 12 months

The lingering pandemic continued to dominate headlines in 2021, so it's no surprise that a fair number of articles on the Palo Alto Weekly's list of most-read stories of the year are related to COVID-19 and its fallout. But that wasn't the only topic readers were interested in. Land-use issues and crime also captured people's attention, including multiple high-value retail heists and a plague of hate crimes. Complaints that a billionaire's residence was being used for business purposes also garnered plenty of interest.
PALO ALTO, CA
PaloAltoOnline

PUBLIC AGENDA: Election of new mayor, vice mayor; discussion of cybersecurity programs

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Jan. 3. CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to elect its new mayor and vice mayor and pass a resolution of appreciation for Mayor Tom DuBois. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.
PALO ALTO, CA
PaloAltoOnline

Virtual pop-up market highlights small local businesses

Whether it's treats to ring in the new year or belated holiday presents for loved ones — or yourself — one Peninsula neighborhood association is offering a showcase for local goodies and gifts that's available online through Jan. 16. Palo Alto's Midtown Residents Association is hosting the Midtown...
PALO ALTO, CA
PaloAltoOnline

Berman, Low seek fresh Assembly terms in different districts

Assembly member Marc Berman announced Monday that he will seek a new term in Sacramento, where he hopes to represent a newly reconfigured Midpeninsula district. Berman, D-Menlo Park, is a former Palo Alto City Council member who was first elected to the Assembly in 2016. He is running to represent the new District 23, which includes much of his current domain in the Midpeninsula, including Mountain View, Palo Alto, most of Menlo Park and western San Mateo County. Unlike Berman's current district, the new one will also include communities along the coast and south of Daly City, including Pacifica and Half Moon Bay, as well as the Santa Clara County cities of Saratoga and Campbell.
PALO ALTO, CA
PaloAltoOnline

East Palo Alto City Clerk Walfred Solorzano resigns

Walfred Solorzano has departed from his job as East Palo Alto's city clerk after signing a "separation agreement," according to the settlement document. The reasons for his departure have not been disclosed. Solorzano, 42, was on leave of absence earlier this year and signed the separation agreement on Nov. 23....
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
PaloAltoOnline

Auditors to scrutinize construction of new public safety building

Baker Tilly to review every invoice, change order for long-awaited, $118M project. Seeking to contain the costs of its largest infrastructure project — a new public safety building in the California Avenue business district — Palo Alto has charged its city auditor with examining every change order and invoice associated with the new structure.
PALO ALTO, CA
PaloAltoOnline

PUBLIC AGENDA: No City Council meeting

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Dec. 27. Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more. Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you law...
PALO ALTO, CA
PaloAltoOnline

East Palo Alto to discuss controversial housing purchase policy

A housing policy proposed by the city of East Palo Alto is attracting the attention — and vitriol — of homeowners and landlords. On Sunday, opponents rallied in front of East Palo Alto City Hall to protest the policy. In recent weeks, residents and outside community members have waited in a digital queue to comment in hourslong, evening City Council meetings that extended close to midnight.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
