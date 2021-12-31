State Fire Marshal investigating Leesburg apartment fire

Leesburg apartment fire Fire officials said the fire is believed to have started in a bedroom. (Leesburg Fire Department)

LEESBURG, Fla. — The State fire marshal is investigating a fire at a Leesburg apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

Leesburg Fire Rescue said it responded to reports of smoke from a building at the Hope Springs Apartments just after 2 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they saw smoke coming from a second-story apartment and quickly began working to put out the fire.

Fire officials said the fire is believed to have started in a bedroom.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.