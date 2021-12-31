ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Osbourne Welcome Aree Gearhart To The Family After Brother Jack Pops The Question: 'Now We Really Are Sisters'

By OK! Staff
 2 days ago
Source: Mega; @jackosbourne/Instagram

It's the most wonderful time of the year!

Jack Osbourne announced he is engaged to girlfriend Aree Gearhart nearly two years after the duo were first linked.

"Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me. She said yes!!," the son of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne captioned a snap of the duo via Instagram on Thursday, December 30. "Life is a series of doors and I'm so excited to walk through this one with her. She's truly a magical being with a heart bigger then anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn't be happier then I am right now."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N3tTY_0dZvNgIf00
Source: @seecreature/Instagram

The 36-year-old shares children Pearl, 9, Andy, 6, and Minnie, 3, with ex-wife Lisa Stelly. The former flames divorce was finalized in March 2019, dissolving their six-year marriage.

His famous pals gushed over the exciting news, with former The View cohost Meghan McCain commenting, "Congratulations!!!," while former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard wrote, "So beautiful!!! Congrats! ❤️."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D8hWe_0dZvNgIf00
Source: @seecreature/Instagram

The bride-to-be shared the same snap flaunting her giant rock on social media. "Today my best friend asked me to marry him in a magical winter wonderland," the interior designer captioned her post via Instagram. "I'll love you forever and then some @jackosbourne . my soulmate, my adventure partner, my protector. I'm ready for forever w you + our tribe."

After the duo's announcements, the Portals to Hell stars family congratulated the happy couple. "I'm so so so beyond happy!!! Now we really are sisters!!!! I love you so much. Welcome to the family!!!! Jack's sister Kelly Osbourne wrote.

His mother Sharon also shared the pic via her Instagram, saying, "Ozzy and I couldn't be happier and more proud of our son Jack's engagement to Aree Gearhart. We are so blessed to have Aree as part of our family and we wish them a lifetime of love, light and happiness. ❤️."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12PtXE_0dZvNgIf00
Source: @seecreature/Instagram

Jack and Aree began dating in September 2019 as The Osbournes alum made their romance official on the 'Gram over Labor Day weekend.

