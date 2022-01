The Government is being urged to make sure enough Covid-19 tests are available for schoolchildren and staff.Currently, the Department for Education recommends children and fully vaccinated adults who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus perform lateral flow tests twice a week.But Health Secretary Sajid Javid last week said ministers expect a need to “constrain” supply for a fortnight amid surging demand.General concerns over supply issues have prompted calls from the Labour Party and a headteachers’ union for the Government to make sure the tests are available for schools.Taking regular COVID-19 tests is one...

EDUCATION ・ 7 HOURS AGO