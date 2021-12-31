New York Giants: 4-step plan to return franchise to relevance

The New York Giants have become an embarrassment that’s hard to ignore. The 2021 version is simply the latest, greatest example of their woes. An effort this ugly doesn’t come from one individual, one decision, or even the span of one year. No, this kind of incompetence occurs over a long period of time.

Tracking to finish with yet another top-five selection in an NFL draft, with arguably nothing to show for it, as Joe Judge said earlier in the season, “ the fish stinks from the head down “. While Judge may have been talking about himself and the coaching staff, he wasn’t wrong, only, he needed to aim higher. We’re talking about the Mara ownership group.

Yet, with the owners unlikely to fire themselves (it would be a first as far as I’m concerned), the Giants need to find other ways to become competitive. Here is a four-step rebuilding plan to return the franchise to relevance.

Fire Dave Gettleman and Joe Judge

The Dave Gettleman era has been one of the worst in New York Giants history. Perhaps the largest proof of his failure has been their performance over the past decade, which has gone without a playoff win.

Another aspect is the state of the New York Football Giants roster. Who are their blue-chip players? The elite talent, players nearly any team would take, if only they were available. Instead, they have none.

There isn’t a single player on the roster who should be considered untouchable. That’s a direct failure on not only the people in charge of drafting and signing the athletes on the squad but also the ones in player development.

As far as Joe Judge, he hasn’t done anything to inspire a sudden turnaround. While injuries have struck the team yet again, they’ll likely end the year with fewer wins than last season and have already allowed more points, despite still having two games to go.

Propped up by Bill Belichick’s excellence, Judge is a special teams coach, who hasn’t done anything special, besides, lose games, playing his small role in being the worst team in the past five years, by win-loss record .

He’s right, the fish stinks, and fans of the Big Blue think the team stinks too. Neither Dave Gettleman nor Joe Judge should have a role within the New York Giants organization at the start of the 2022 season, unless they are insane, doing the same things, expecting unique results.

Hire GM and borrow Kellen Moore from the Dallas Cowboys

General manager candidates always come out of the woodwork. They’re not exactly in the limelight, on TV during gameday as many coaches are. They do their work behind the scenes. Perhaps the most well-known option is Louis Riddick since he actually is on television, working for ESPN on Monday Night Football broadcasts.

For the Giants, finding a better general manager than Dave Gettleman shouldn’t be difficult, while the new candidate may not be as experienced, he can’t do much worse. Whoever they hire, the head coach hiring should come at the same junction, as the GM and coach need to be on the same page.

Targeting an offensive-minded head coach wouldn’t be a bad idea, but in the grand scheme, they just need to make sure whoever they hire can get the job done. Whether that’s a defensive, offensive, special teams, or freakin’ Lawrence Taylor, they just need to nail the hire.

One way to hurt their competitors while potentially setting themselves up for success is by hiring Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. For some Giants fans, the idea of hiring yet another offensive coordinator from the Cowboys after Jason Garrett did nothing to help the offense may seem sketchy, but Moore is still ascending in his career, whereas Garrett was coasting.

Moore has been the offensive play-caller for an offense that’s currently atop the league in points per game. An argument could be made for Dak Prescott to be the main cog, but Moore has been there every step of the way during his development helping him thrive.

Seeing Moore work with Prescott should give a franchise confidence that he can help another young quarterback find success in similar ways. Whether the Giants stick with Daniel Jones or find another quarterback needing development, Moore just might be the best hire out there. The potential tailspin it could send the Cowboys in by placing more pressure on Mike McCarthy is also enticing for that alone.

New York Giants must fix the offensive line

It doesn’t matter who’s under center for the New York Giants in 2022 if the offensive line doesn’t get fixed. We’ve seen three different quarterbacks face more pressure than they should along with a running game with no holes to run through behind the hog mollies Dave Gettleman put in place. Despite spending plenty of money, investing high draft picks, they truly only have one above-average starter on the line, and Andrew Thomas is nowhere near his peak.

The Giants’ pass-block win rate ranks 25th according to ESPN’s latest analytics, and as of a month ago weren’t any better in the eyes of Pro Football Focus .

As far as run blocking, they’re no better, and that’s perhaps shown by their equal 25th rank in yards per carry . If Saquon Barkley and the fellas aren’t getting the holes opened up, it creates a lot more work behind the line of scrimmage, which isn’t ideal for any ballcarrier.

If the Giants want to get back to being able to score more than the lowly 16.5 points per game they currently average, it starts in the trenches.

As mentioned, Andrew Thomas is a building block at left tackle. That’s what a fourth overall pick should offer. Aside from him, they can all be scrapped, within reason. Center Billy Price has the highest run-blocking grade on the team according to PFF at 67.2, but that’s not good enough.

Nick Gates, Shane Lemieux, and Matt Peart all went down with season-ending injuries and should return at some point next season, provided Gates didn’t suffer a career-altering condition. But even when healthy, Peart and Lemieux didn’t do anything to suggest they are future solutions as starters.

Luckily, the Giants can address this position in the draft, if they keep their two first-round selections.

From center Tyler Linderbaum, guard Kenyon Green, or tackles Evan Neal or Ikem Ekwonu, there are several offensive line prospects worthy of an early first-round pick for the Big Blue. Ideally, the New York Giants add two starters at the position before the 2022 season begins.

Even if the Giants surrender their first-round picks in pursuit of a franchise cornerstone, many believe this is a deep and talented draft for offensive tackles. Finding anything but a left tackle can happen on the second day of the draft.

They may have to try and find a veteran such as Al Villanueva, Riley Reiff, or try and reconnect with an old friend in Kevin Zeitler. Unfortunately, they are projected to have very little cap space, so their options will be limited.

New York Giants accelerate process with trade for Deshaun Watson

New York Giants trade: 2022 first-round pick, 2022 first-round pick (via Chicago), 2023 third-round pick, Daniel Jones, Darius Slayton, Adoree’ Jackson

Houston Texans trade: Deshaun Watson

It’s only a matter of time before Deshaun Watson gets traded. The Miami Dolphins were reportedly on his radar as the only team he’d be willing to drop his no-trade clause for. With the Dolphins on a seven-game winning streak behind Tua Tagovailoa , they may ultimately decide to keep their assets and build around the former Alabama star.

In this scenario, Watson would have to find another team, a new market he wants to play in. What bigger marketing possibility is there than the Big Apple? For the Texans, finding a trade partner in the NFC as opposed to trading him within the conference to a team such as the Dolphins is likely much more desirable. No matter what, it comes down to what Watson wants, being that he can reject a trade to a location he doesn’t desire.

The Carolina Panthers have been another team in the hunt for Watson, but prior to the trade deadline, he was still unwilling to sign off on a trade .

It’s not unreasonable to think Watson may fall in love with the idea of playing in New York. Going there, he would be able to play with Saquon Barkley for the foreseeable future. With the organization stuck searching for a new identity, this could be a chance to start fresh with a new head coach, new GM and a new quarterback who are all on the same page.

With Watson, the G-Men could get a franchise quarterback for at least the next six seasons, if not longer. Compare that to Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers (who are also in the NFC and may find trouble getting to a competitor within the conference), who have a limited shelf-life, and Watson becomes the no-brainer.

If the New York Giants enter the 2022 season with Gettleman, Judge, and Daniel Jones once again, they might as well start scouting the top of the 2023 NFL Draft right now.

