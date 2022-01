The Jacksonville Jaguars officially entered the coaching carousel on December 16, and now it appears as though two former NFL head coaches in Doug Pederson and Jim Caldwell might be the frontrunners. Additionally, could Vic Fangio be the Jaguars’ defensive coordinator if he is fired as the Broncos’ HC? Let’s take a look at the latest that Pro Football Network’s NFL Insider and Chief Draft Analyst Tony Pauline is hearing about the job in Jacksonville.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO