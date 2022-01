Happy 2022, Dodgers Nation! After an up and down year that still saw your boys in blue win 106 games, it’s time to regroup and look ahead to the new campaign. From full and healthy years for Mookie Betts and Max Muncy to a redemption season for Cody Bellinger and everything in between, here are our thoughts on what should be some new year’s resolutions for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

MLB ・ 16 HOURS AGO